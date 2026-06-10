How Paratus Mozambique turned a fishing event into a digital lifeline

Paratus Mozambique, part of pan-African telecommunications group Paratus, is extending its commitment to helping bridge Mozambique’s digital divide. What began as event connectivity for the Paratus Mozambique-sponsored Santa Maria Fishing Challenge has evolved into a lasting social investment, delivering online learning opportunities to more than 1 500 students and 30 educators in one of Mozambique’s most remote coastal communities.

Paratus Mozambique has now committed to expanding the impact of its existing Starlink low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite installation by supporting teacher training initiatives and identifying other remote Mozambican communities where similar connectivity projects can make a meaningful difference.

A recent visit by the Paratus team highlighted the impact of the initiative, with students gathered under trees accessing online learning resources – something that would have been unimaginable just two years ago.

Children are no longer cut off from knowledge and opportunity because of where they live

The connectivity journey in Santa Maria began through Paratus Mozambique’s partnership with the Santa Maria Fishing Challenge, now in its third consecutive year. Recognising the opportunity to create a lasting legacy beyond the event itself, Paratus worked with local authorities to install a Starlink kit at the administrative post of Machangulo in 2024.

What began as a goodwill gesture has become vital community infrastructure. Today, the connection supports a local school with more than 1 500 students and 30 educators, while also benefiting healthcare services, local businesses and some 3 500 residents in Santa Maria.

The deployment reflects the principles behind Paratus Group’s Essential Access service, which provides priority satellite connectivity to organisations at the heart of remote African communities, including schools, clinics, emergency services and community institutions.

Connectivity partner

“Children in Santa Maria are no longer cut off from knowledge and opportunity because of where they live,” said Rui Costa, country manager of Paratus Mozambique. “With satellite technology, they now have access to a world of information and learning resources. That is why we remain committed to supporting Santa Maria and extending similar opportunities to other remote communities across Mozambique.”

Santa Maria, on the eastern coast of the Machangulo Peninsula near Maputo, has historically faced significant connectivity challenges. LEO satellite technology is helping overcome these barriers by delivering high-speed internet to communities that are difficult to reach through traditional infrastructure.

As Paratus enters its third year as connectivity partner to the Santa Maria Fishing Challenge, its commitment to the community continues to grow.

Paratus Mozambique’s investment in Santa Maria reflects the group’s broader commitment to expanding digital inclusion across Africa through sustainable connectivity solutions that support education, healthcare and community development.

About Paratus Mozambique

Paratus Mozambique is part of Paratus Group, the largest privately owned pan-African network operator. Established in 2017, Paratus Mozambique offers fibre, wireless and satellite services throughout Mozambique via its numerous in-country points of presence and via its cross-border connectivity to anywhere in Africa and beyond. Paratus Mozambique provides a fully redundant and robust quality network that is backed by multiple terrestrial fibre routes and last-mile connectivity.

In delivering Africa’s quality network, Paratus Mozambique thinks big and believes passionately in the potential of Africa. The company is continuously investing in infrastructure, in delivering real service and value and in providing unlimited reliable and affordable connectivity.