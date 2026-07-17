Paratus again voted Namibia’s most reliable internet provider

Paratus Namibia has been named Namibia’s Most Reliable Internet Provider at the 2026 Best of Namibia Awards, retaining the title for the second consecutive year.

The Best of Namibia Awards celebrate businesses, brands and personalities that demonstrate excellence and contribute to Namibia’s growth. The awards are driven by public participation, with members of the public nominating and voting for their preferred organisations across various categories. Winners are determined through an independently audited voting process, making the awards an authentic reflection of public support and confidence.

Paratus Namibia managing director Andrew Hall said: “We are honoured to be recognised as Namibia’s Most Reliable Internet Provider for a second consecutive year. This award is particularly meaningful because our customers and the Namibian public voted for us. It also reflects the commitment of our team and the trust placed in Paratus to deliver reliable connectivity solutions for homes, businesses and communities across Namibia.”

This award is particularly meaningful because our customers and the Namibian public voted for us

Paratus Namibia continues to invest in digital infrastructure, including its national fibre network, international connectivity routes, satellite services and data centre capabilities, to support Namibia’s growing demand for secure and dependable connectivity. Winning the award for a second year running is a strong vote of confidence as Paratus Namibia continues to focus on delivering customer-driven connectivity solutions and supporting Namibia’s digital transformation.

Paratus Namibia thanks its customers, partners and supporters who voted for the company and contributed to this achievement.

About Paratus Namibia

Paratus Namibia is part of the Paratus Group, a leading pan-African network operator offering business and home connectivity, hosting, colocation and cloud services. Paratus has built a reputation for providing Africa’s quality network through various infrastructure deployments and is committed to continuous evolution and digital transformation. Paratus offers various access technologies to the internet, including fibre, broadband wireless access, SKY-Fi, VSAT, as well as fixed and mobile LTE. Through these services, customers are provided with a stable, reliable and scalable unlimited network that provides redundancy, disaster recovery and route diversity to ensure maximum uptime. Paratus Namibia also hosts its own satellite earth station, linked to the fibre backbone, to facilitate VSAT capacity distribution across the country.

Its robust network is supported by numerous international points of presence in Africa and throughout the world and by 24/7 technical support on the ground in Namibia. Paratus has also built a state-of-the-art, ISO-certified, Tier 3-by-design data centre in Windhoek for secure colocation.

Driven by a strong belief in Africa’s potential, Paratus Namibia continues to invest in infrastructure and innovative connectivity solutions that deliver real value and support the continent’s progress.