Core opens Microsoft Surface reseller programme to South African SMEs

At a time when South Africa is searching for new pathways to job creation and digital growth, local IT resellers are being invited to join a new initiative aimed at expanding opportunities in the technology sector.

Core Group’s Microsoft Surface Reseller Programme gives small and mid-sized technology partners access to premium devices, training and support to help them grow their businesses.

As demand for high-performance, AI-enabled devices continues to rise, the programme offers resellers the opportunity to deliver Microsoft Surface for Business devices while benefiting from training, technical support and sales enablement that help them scale their operations and strengthen long-term customer relationships.

Learn more at surfaceresellerprogram.co.za

The initiative also lowers the barriers to entry for smaller resellers, which get access to devices, marketing support and programme benefits through Core, an authorised Surface distributor. This allows emerging partners to participate in the fast-growing market for intelligent business devices without the upfront operational pressures smaller technology businesses often face.

Supporting business growth and digital capability

For South African SMEs operating in the IT reseller ecosystem, the programme creates an opportunity to expand service offerings and drive new revenue streams. Partners gain access to the full Surface for Business portfolio, including Copilot+ PCs designed to support advanced on-device AI experiences and integration with Microsoft 365 and Windows environments.

These capabilities allow resellers to bundle devices with cloud services, device management and productivity tools, helping businesses transition towards more intelligent and connected workplaces.

By equipping local partners with these technologies, the programme positions SMEs to respond to a growing shift in how organisations work, collaborate and manage digital infrastructure.

Preparing South African businesses for the AI era

Surface Copilot+ PCs incorporate dedicated neural processing units that enable on-device AI features designed to improve performance, efficiency and productivity in everyday workflows.

For businesses navigating the transition to AI-powered operations, this presents a practical entry point into the next generation of computing. Resellers participating in the programme can introduce these technologies to organisations looking to modernise their IT environments while maintaining enterprise-grade security and reliability.

Surface devices also provide high-resolution PixelSense displays and a range of form factors suited to different professional roles, supporting everything from highly mobile workforces to teams requiring larger displays for collaboration and multitasking.

Enabling job creation and industry development

With South Africa facing significant unemployment challenges, programmes that strengthen SME participation in the technology sector can contribute to broader economic development.

By enabling local resellers to grow their businesses and expand service capabilities, the initiative has the potential to support job creation across the IT channel, including technical support, sales, consulting and device management roles.

Core believes trusted partnerships within the technology ecosystem are essential to developing sustainable growth in the sector.

“Through the Surface Reseller Programme, we are committed to building strong, collaborative partnerships that drive mutual growth and deliver exceptional value to customers,” said John Press, Surface business unit head at Core.

Building a stronger partner community

The programme is designed to strengthen collaboration between Microsoft, Core and South African IT resellers by providing structured onboarding, enablement and ongoing support.

Participating partners receive access to training, sales and marketing resources, product updates and exclusive promotions, helping them deliver premium Surface solutions while deepening engagement with their customers.

Applications are open to resellers who demonstrate strong customer engagement, technical capability and a commitment to delivering high-quality solutions and support.

Resellers interested in joining the programme can register their interest and learn more about the application process at surfaceresellerprogram.co.za.