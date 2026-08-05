Paratus Namibia takes resilient connectivity to Mining Expo 2026

Paratus Namibia is showcasing its connectivity and communications services at the 13th Mining Expo and Conference, which runs at the Windhoek Showgrounds from 4 to 6 August 2026.

Mining operations are often located in remote and difficult environments, where reliable connectivity is essential for operational efficiency, workforce communication, safety and business continuity. Paratus Namibia provides tailored solutions designed to keep mining companies, sites and teams securely connected.

Visitors to the Paratus stand can find out more about the company’s high-speed fibre connectivity, satellite services, LTE mobile services, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, managed network services, voice and PABX solutions, LAN services, hosted virtual private network solutions and Armada data centre services.

Paratus can support mining businesses with secure, scalable and future-ready communications

Paratus specialists will be on hand to discuss specific business requirements and advise on tailored connectivity. Exhibitors and visitors who need LTE services can also begin the sign-up process at the stand.

“Reliable and resilient connectivity is playing an increasingly important role in the modernisation of Namibia’s mining sector,” said Paratus Namibia sales manager Ian Grassow. “The Mining Expo gives us an opportunity to engage directly with the industry and to demonstrate how Paratus can support mining businesses with secure, scalable and future-ready communications.”

Paratus Namibia continues to invest in its network and infrastructure to support businesses across the country, backed by local expertise and the wider Paratus Group network.

Visitors are invited to meet the Paratus Namibia team at stand 8, Camelthorn Hall (ground floor), during Mining Expo 2026.

About Paratus Namibia

Paratus Namibia is part of the Paratus Group, a pan-African network operator offering business and home connectivity, hosting, colocation and cloud services.

The group offers several ways to connect to the internet, including fibre, broadband wireless access, SKY-Fi, VSAT, and fixed and mobile LTE. Customers are provided with a stable, reliable and scalable unlimited network offering redundancy, disaster recovery and route diversity to maximise uptime. Paratus Namibia also hosts its own satellite earth station, linked to the fibre backbone, to distribute VSAT capacity across the country.

The network is supported by international points of presence (PoPs) in Africa and elsewhere, and by round-the-clock technical support on the ground in Namibia. Paratus has also built an ISO-certified, Tier III by design data centre in Windhoek for secure colocation.

Paratus Namibia continues to invest in infrastructure and connectivity services intended to support the continent’s progress.