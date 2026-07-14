How Paratus and Eutelsat are connecting Southern Africa’s mines

Paratus Botswana and Eutelsat have showcased resilient, integrated connectivity solutions for mining at the Future of Mining Summit 2026, as Southern Africa’s mining sector continues to embrace digital transformation.

Paratus Botswana provides Eutelsat low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite services, combining them with terrestrial infrastructure to support increasingly digital mining operations, particularly in remote locations where traditional infrastructure alone cannot always meet operational requirements.

As the official connectivity partner and silver sponsor, respectively, Paratus Botswana and Eutelsat engaged with delegates on how combined terrestrial and satellite capabilities can support Botswana’s mining sector.

Integrated network models are creating a new connectivity environment for the mining sector

Paratus Botswana MD Shawn Bruwer was a featured speaker on day two of the summit, where he presented on the theme “Redefine how you connect”.

“The future of mining is not just in terms of the minerals and what we can extract from the ground; it’s also about the ecosystem of industries that enable mining to thrive,” Bruwer said. “We see the mining sector as a catalyst for growth across a range of supporting industries. That includes people, power, rail, roads and telecommunications. Modern mining requires connectivity that is integrated, scalable and resilient, and the support to go with it.”

Low-latency connectivity

Eutelsat’s LEO technology is well suited to mining environments because it can extend low-latency connectivity to remote and distributed operations, while adding redundancy where fibre or microwave links may be limited, delayed or unavailable.

Eutelsat Africa vice president Philippe Baudier said: “Integrated network models are creating a new connectivity environment for the mining sector. By combining Eutelsat OneWeb’s LEO capabilities with Paratus’s extensive network and expertise across Africa, its local support and experience in mining environments, mining operations can achieve greater efficiency, resilience and continuity.”

About Paratus Botswana

Paratus Botswana is part of the Paratus Group, a pan-African network operator. Paratus Botswana offers leading network connectivity, internet, voice, satellite and hosting solutions that can support any business with a full-service and full-coverage network. Established in 2016, Paratus Botswana has grown significantly and operates an extensive network covering over 90% of the population. Following its acquisition of BBi in 2022, Paratus is a diversified telecommunications company that offers a host of services to large and small businesses and residences across Botswana. With its unrivalled infrastructure, Paratus Botswana delivers unmatched resilient connectivity solutions. This ensures its customers benefit from an unlimited, high-quality and stable connection all the time.

As a critical connection point, Botswana is well situated geographically in Southern Africa to serve as a transit between countries. By leveraging its international network, Paratus can open up and create new opportunities for Botswana.

In delivering Africa’s quality network, Paratus Botswana thinks big and believes passionately in the potential of Africa. The company is investing in infrastructure and in delivering unlimited, reliable and affordable connectivity.

About Eutelsat

Eutelsat is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. Eutelsat was formed through the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 31 geostationary satellites and a low-Earth orbit constellation of more than 600 satellites.

Eutelsat addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals: video, where it distributes around 6 300 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of mobile connectivity, fixed connectivity and government services.

Eutelsat’s unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure allows it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The company is headquartered in Paris and employs more than 1 600 people across more than 75 countries. Eutelsat is committed to delivering safe, resilient and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL). Find out more at www.eutelsat.com.