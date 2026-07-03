Powertel, Paratus Zimbabwe switch on new digital highway

Powertel Communications and Paratus Zimbabwe have announced that the first phase of their cross-border fibre project is now live and carrying traffic – a major step in building a new high-capacity digital corridor that will connect Zimbabwe to Botswana, Zambia, South Africa and the wider Paratus network across Southern Africa.

The new route is the first major milestone of the public-private partnership (PPP) signed in June 2025 between the two companies to jointly invest in and develop high-capacity long-distance fibre infrastructure across Zimbabwe. As equal investment partners, Powertel contributes its national fibre backbone while Paratus brings its continental network reach, technology and experience in building telecommunications infrastructure across Africa.

The operational section between Plumtree and Bulawayo is the first active Paratus-connected fibre route into Zimbabwe. Beyond adding another route, it links Zimbabwe into the Paratus network while strengthening cross-border connectivity, enhancing digital inclusion and supporting economic growth across the region.

The route uses dense wavelength division multiplexing, capable of delivering capacities of over 10Tbit/s

The route uses dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) technology, capable of delivering capacities in excess of 10Tbit/s. The first phase is live with an initial equipped capacity of 800Gbit/s, providing substantial capacity today while establishing a scalable foundation for future demand. The second phase, connecting Bulawayo and Livingstone, is due to be lit up in September 2026 and will complete the three-country corridor.

Powertel Communications acting MD Willard Nyagwande said the achievement demonstrated the impact of collaboration in delivering national and regional connectivity goals. “This is a defining moment for Powertel, as the project is planned, built, owned and operated by Powertel as the licensed national carrier under Potraz and the telecoms arm of Zesa,” he said.

Bankable, investable, replicable

“The IRU (indefeasible right of use) with our partner Paratus is the commercial vehicle this project’s success rides on. It allows us to lead this corridor with the financial backing of a reputable continental partner, while retaining operational primacy over the asset, the regulator-facing relationship, and accountability to Zesa and the people of Zimbabwe. This IRU converts a national infrastructure ambition into a bankable, investable, replicable commercial reality, and aligns the incentives of both parties over the full economic life of the asset. It is the structure that has made the Plumtree-Victoria Falls corridor financeable today, and the same structure that will carry the Bulawayo-Livingstone leg, and the wider Botswana-Zimbabwe-Zambia digital spine, tomorrow.”

Paratus Group chief commercial officer Martin Cox said the live deployment is another step forward in delivering the original vision of a connected regional corridor. “When we announced the PPP and this project last year, we set out a clear vision to create the first high-capacity digital corridor linking Botswana, Zimbabwe and Zambia. Today, we are delighted that the first phase is live, carrying traffic and already delivering real, measurable progress towards that vision.

“This is about far more than fibre infrastructure. It is about building the digital foundations that enable economic growth, regional integration and improved access to connectivity. By integrating Zimbabwe into the Paratus network, we are extending the reach of our contiguous network from South Africa through Botswana and Zimbabwe into Zambia, creating resilient connectivity for businesses, service providers and communities across the region.

“This is just the first of many routes that Paratus plans to develop,” Cox said.

Speaking at the same occasion, guest of honour Tinashe Yafele, head of cluster for energy and trading at shareholder Mutapa Investment Fund, welcomed the milestone on the first phase of the Plumtree to Victoria Falls network modernisation and high-capacity backbone upgrade project. “With an equipped capacity of 800Gbit/s, this project stands as a significant landmark in Zimbabwe’s digital transformation journey,” he said.

Strategic investment

“It represents a strategic investment in Zimbabwe’s digital economy, regional integration and long-term economic development. The project directly supports the aspirations of Vision 2030, the National Development Strategy and Zimbabwe’s Digital Economy Strategy by strengthening the digital infrastructure required for modern commerce, education, healthcare, e-government, financial services and industrial development. It also positions Zimbabwe as a strategic regional telecoms gateway connecting Southern Africa.”

Yafele challenged Powertel and Paratus to remain focused on completing the remaining phases of the corridor, stretching from Victoria Falls to Livingstone in Zambia, and to continue investing in infrastructure that strengthens Zimbabwe’s competitiveness and drives sustainable economic growth.

Work on the next phase, extending the route from Bulawayo to Livingstone, is well under way and due for completion within the next quarter. Once complete, the corridor will further strengthen regional network resilience while creating new opportunities for trade, innovation and digital participation across Southern Africa.