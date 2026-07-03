Mitel Workflow Studio wins global remote-work innovation award

Mitel Workflow Studio has been named winner of the “Remote Work Tech Innovation of the Year” award in the 7th annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards, the business communications company has announced.

Run by RemoteTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organisation, the awards recognise the technology companies, products and services that empower remote work and distributed teams worldwide.

Mitel Workflow Studio connects and automates across the entire communications stack, using a low-code/no-code environment to orchestrate employee and customer interactions and trigger real-time actions across UC, contact centre, CRM, ITSM and business applications.

Workflow Studio natively integrates with the company’s UC and CX platforms to deliver AI-assisted enterprise workflows

Today’s remote and hybrid organisations face technology sprawl, with communication, collaboration and business applications operating in isolation — forcing employees to switch tools, repeat tasks and work around rigid workflows never designed for distributed teams. Workflow Studio addresses that with a low-code/no-code integration platform, offering pre-built structured workflows and a visual builder that lets teams design, deploy and manage automated experiences connecting people, communications and business systems.

Unlike point solutions that tackle only messaging, meetings or task management, Workflow Studio embeds voice and communication directly into business processes. In retail, for example, it lets store staff use a hands-free voice assistant through a Mitel H60 Dect headset to check stock, reach colleagues, escalate to specialists or supervisors, or query an AI assistant — in under five seconds, without touching a screen.

Purpose-built

Drawing on Mitel’s history of innovation, Workflow Studio natively integrates with the company’s UC and CX platforms to deliver AI-assisted enterprise workflows, with the flexibility to tap leading large language models from Google, OpenAI and Anthropic. It is purpose-built for remote and hybrid work, where workflows must adapt dynamically to location, role, availability and context, ensuring processes run consistently regardless of where employees sit.

“In today’s workplace, communication has become inseparable from business process, yet most enterprises are still running workflows that were designed for a single office, siloed tool sets and an in-person workforce,” said Martin Bitzinger, senior vice-president of product management at Mitel. “Workflow Studio was built to close that gap, giving organisations the ability to build communication-enabled workflows in a low-code environment so distributed teams can move at the pace their customers and colleagues demand. We are honoured that RemoteTech Breakthrough has recognised that work.”

The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards set out to recognise the innovators reshaping the global remote-work landscape, assessing the companies, technologies and solutions redefining how businesses collaborate, engage distributed teams and drive productivity from anywhere.

“What separates the remote-work technology leaders today from the rest of the market is not whether they offer AI features, but whether they can stitch the tools an employee already uses into a single, automated flow,” said Bryan Vaughn, MD of the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. “Mitel Workflow Studio is one of the strongest examples we have seen this year, pairing a visual workflow builder with native integration into Mitel’s voice and contact centre platforms and open access to leading AI providers, all in a form business users themselves can deploy.”

As enterprises operationalise hybrid and remote work at scale, Mitel says it will keep extending Workflow Studio and the broader Mitel platform across UC, contact centre and vertical-specific environments, helping more organisations replace fragmented tool stacks with integrated, AI-enabled, voice-aware workflows.

About Mitel

Mitel is a global provider of business communications, collaboration and contact centre solutions, with more than 70 million users across over 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com.