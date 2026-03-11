Mitel launches Edge platform for mission-critical on-premises communications

Mitel, a global leader in business communications, has announced Mitel Edge, an intelligent communications architecture that enables mission-critical workloads to run locally while extending AI, automation and centralised governance across hybrid environments.

The platform represents an evolution of Mitel’s enterprise-grade on-premises communications architecture, transforming traditional hardware deployments into a distributed, cloud-linked architecture that complements its broader hybrid solution portfolio.

As organisations expand AI initiatives and modernise their communications environments, regulated industries — including healthcare, manufacturing and the public sector — are grappling with how to balance innovation with operational control over security and resiliency. Cloud platforms offer scalability and rapid access to new capabilities, while on-premises infrastructure provides resiliency, performance and data governance.

Mitel Edge is designed to blend both approaches through a cloud-linked edge architecture built for regulated and high-availability environments that require local custody of sensitive data.

“The future of enterprise communications isn’t just in the cloud; it’s at the edge,” said Jim Lundy, CEO and lead analyst at Aragon Research. “By bringing intelligence to the point of presence, Mitel is ensuring that mission-critical AI and automation remain resilient, even when the outside world isn’t.”

Unlike traditional on-premises deployments that operate in isolation, Mitel Edge is built on a unified control plane powered by cloud-linked microservices. Mission-critical voice and workflow services run locally where survivability and latency matter most. Organisations can keep sensitive communications data streams and sources under local custody when required, while AI, automation, analytics and centralised management operate through a unified services layer spanning local and cloud environments.

Mitel Edge

This approach allows organisations to align communication workloads with performance, regulatory and operational requirements — including data residency and sovereignty needs — without fragmenting governance or sacrificing modernisation.

“Mitel Edge represents a fundamental shift in how hybrid communications are architected,” said Martin Bitzinger, senior vice president of product management at Mitel. “Customers can run mission-critical workloads locally and keep select communications data streams under local custody when required, while seamlessly extending intelligent capabilities and centralised governance across their hybrid environment.”

The platform is built on Mitel’s Common Communication Framework, complementing its private cloud and Mitel Secure Cloud deployments through cloud-linked microservices as part of an integrated hybrid environment.

Key capabilities include resilient communications continuity, ensuring critical voice and workflows remain operational during outages or network instability; operational control without isolation, keeping sensitive workloads local while benefiting from centralised policy enforcement; AI and workflow intelligence in local environments, extending automation and analytics to distributed sites without compromising performance or security; and integrated hybrid management, with workloads operating under an AI-enabled common control plane across on-site and private cloud environments.

“For many industries, communications are no longer a support function; they are operational infrastructure,” said Mike Robinson, CEO of Mitel. “With Mitel Edge, communications infrastructure follows employees and critical workflows wherever they operate, leveraging emerging technologies like AI while maintaining the security, resiliency and control that enterprises demand.”

Mitel Edge is available now. Mitel is showcasing its enterprise communication solutions at Enterprise Connect in Las Vegas from 10-12 March 2026.

For more information, visit mitel.com .