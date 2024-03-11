Remembering Mustek’s David Kan … next on TCS Legends

Episode 3 of TechCentral’s popular new technology show, TCS Legends, will be published on Monday, 18 March – and the focus of the latest episode is David Kan, the late founder and CEO of Mustek.

Kan founded Mustek in 1987 as a technology importer and distributor, and the company quickly became known for its locally manufactured line of PCs, the Mecer brand. Today it’s one of the country’s biggest technology distributors, and is listed on the JSE.

Kan, who passed away in 2022 at the age of just 62, is fondly remembered by those who worked for with him at Mustek. He was well liked in the industry, and was well known for his sense of humour.

To discuss Kan’s life, including how he built Mustek into formidable player in South Africa’s technology industry, TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod chats to Kan’s successor as Mustek CEO, Hein Engelbrecht, and to Carlos Vizcarra, an IT entrepreneur who formed a business relationship with Kan in the very early days of Mustek.

TCS Legends, powered by Mitel, launched last month to a great reception. The new show, which features interviews with (and about) some of the leading figures who helped shape and define South Africa’s technology industry into what it is today, is a must-watch for anyone interested in tech in South Africa and a look back at the leaders who built the local industry.

The show, the latest from TechCentral — the home of real technology journalism in South Africa – showcases people who achieved great things in (and for) the local tech sector.

Watch the clips above for a teaser as to what’s coming.

Episodes 1 and 2 of TCS Legends featured well-known investor and businessman Duarte da Silva, who spoked about five industry founders and CEOs who has an outsized impact of the local IT sector: Dimension Data’s Jeremy Ord, Persetel’s Roux Marnitz, Datatec’s Jens Montanana, Altron’s Bill Venter and Altron’s Alan Knott-Craig.

TCS Legends is a by-invitation-only, editorially driven tech show that builds on TechCentral’s credible, market-leading podcast productions. Episode 3 with Engelbrecht and Vizcarra airs on Monday, 11 March — details to subscribe for free are included below.

