CrowdStrike disaster is a wake-up call for the cybersecurity industry

Friday’s global IT outage, triggered by a faulty CrowdStrike update, sent shockwaves through the tech world. As the dust settles, we in the cybersecurity industry are taking stock of the incident’s far-reaching implications.

Friday, 19 July was one of the busiest days I’ve had in the past 25 years. My first thought was that there were targeted attacks against South African businesses taking place. Ultimately, though, it was the global outage caused by the CrowdStrike update.

This incident, described as the largest IT outage in history, affected more than 8.5 million Microsoft devices worldwide. Its impact was felt across multiple sectors, grounding flights, disrupting banking and healthcare services, and causing widespread business interruptions. Early estimates suggest the costs could run into billions of dollars.

The biggest challenge we are seeing is that there is a lot of misunderstanding about exactly what went wrong

A week after the incident, confusion still lingers. The biggest challenge we are seeing is that there is a lot of misunderstanding about exactly what went wrong and who was responsible for the outage. Some are still pointing fingers at Microsoft, and the confusion does not help the cause.

As an industry, we need a clear understanding of the event’s root causes. This could have happened to anyone. Most major cybersecurity and software vendors have released faulty updates at some stage. But this incident was so significant because of the scale of the software deployment and the fact that CrowdStrike had a Microsoft Kernel-Mode Code Signing Certificate.

Having such a certificate shows Microsoft considers the software to be genuine and secure. It allows CrowdStrike to quickly deploy applications into the core of the operating system to address cyberrisks. While all IT vendors have encountered problematic files affecting users, the severity of this case was unprecedented. Usually, you simply roll back the deployment, but because this one was running in the kernel, it was a tough recovery.

Unprecedented scale

The unprecedented scale of the outage has sparked intense discussions about cybersecurity practices, vendor accountability and the risks associated with centralised IT services. This incident could be a turning point for our industry.

Vendor accountability, testing and third-party risk management all come into play. The CrowdStrike outage has opened a can of worms, and only in the coming weeks will we be able to answer key questions about it.

One of the most promising developments emerging from the crisis is the possibility of a new collaborative approach to software testing and deployment. I envision a global testing alliance that could revolutionise the validation of updates before release.

There is the potential for a deployment alliance, where member vendors subscribe to best practice methodologies for testing software updates before deployment. A signing authority could also validate certain procedures. This would show vendor alignment with global best practice, and give assurances to customers.

This concept aligns with our longstanding advocacy for a collaborative defence model in cybersecurity. Such an alliance could greatly reduce the risk of similar incidents in the future while fostering greater trust between vendors and their clients.

The incident has highlighted the delicate balance between rapid response to cyberthreats and ensuring system stability. We are so at the forefront of staying ahead of cyber risk that some controls may have gone out of the window.

As the industry moves forward, the lessons learned from this incident will shape cybersecurity practices for years to come. CrowdStrike has already announced plans to improve its testing procedures and implement a staggered deployment strategy for updates.

The incident is likely to cause some PTSD in the industry and drive all vendors to be more rigorous about testing.

While the full ramifications of the outage are still unfolding, one thing is clear: it has irreversibly altered the cybersecurity landscape. As organisations worldwide reevaluate their IT strategies and vendors revamp their processes, our industry is ready for a new era of collaboration, accountability and resilience.