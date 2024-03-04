TCS Legends | Duarte da Silva on Alan Knott-Craig, Bill Venter, Roux Marnitz and Jens Montanana

Persetel’s Roux Marnitz, Altron’s Bill Venter, Vodacom’s Alan Knott-Craig and Datatec’s Jens Montanana are all undisputed business legends in South Africa’s ICT industry.

The four – all now retired except for Datatec CEO Montanana – are the subject of episode 2 of TechCentral’s new fortnightly technology show, TCS Legends. Watch or listen to the latest episode below.

This episode, the second part of an opening double header, features insights from investing legend Duarte da Silva about the four businessmen, who had an outsized impact of the technology sector in South Africa.

The show, the latest from TechCentral — the home of real technology journalism in South Africa – showcases people who achieved great things in (and for) the local tech sector.

In episode 1 of TCS Legends, Da Silva – a well-known industry figure who was once the country’s top IT analyst (at Merrill Lynch) and who founded Macquarie First South – unpacked the Dimension Data story, with a focus on former CEO Jeremy Ord. Watch that episode here.

Enjoy the show. Details about how to subscribe, for free, can be found below – subscribe now and never miss an episode of TCS Legends, powered by Mitel!

Watch this episode of TCS Legends

Listen to this episode of TCS Legends

