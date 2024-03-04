Altron Digital Business formed as three units merged

Altron Group has completed the merger of three of its operating subsidiaries to create a new IT services firm called Altron Digital Business.

The merged entity, created through the combination of Altron Karabina, Altron Systems Integration and Altron Managed Solutions, will be headed by Craig Stewart, who previously served as vice president of sales at Dimension Data (now NTT Data).

TechCentral first reported about the planned merger of the three entities last November. Altron Digital Business sits alongside Altron Security to form the group’s IT services division.

The move makes us a much larger company able to deliver a comprehensive set of enterprise-grade IT services

In a statement on Monday, Stewart said of the new company: “Altron Digital Business wants to be known as the IT services company that grows your business.”

He said South African companies face a real challenge of achieving growth in an economy that has stalled. As a result, many are looking to technology to help them reduce costs, improve productivity and tap new revenue streams.

“The move makes us a much larger company able to deliver a comprehensive set of enterprise-grade IT services at scale,” Stewart said. “We have also implemented a simplified, customer-focused operating model that makes it easier for our customers to work with us.”

Cloud infrastructure managed services is one of the new business’s core offerings, and is seeing growth of 25%/year, said Stewart.

“This growth is driven by the business benefits cloud offers, including high availability and increased resilience and agility,” he said, adding that a big focus of this offering is helping customers reduce their cloud spending, which has risen sharply as companies rapidly move to migrate to cloud services. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media