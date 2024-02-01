Ex-Sita CEO Bongani Mabaso joins Altron as group CTO

Former State IT Agency (Sita) CEO Bongani Andy Mabaso has joined JSE-listed Altron as group chief technology officer.

Mabaso quit Sita in December. Although he declined at the time to speculate on the reasons for his short-lived tenure – he quit just eight months after taking the job – a well-placed source said his position had become untenable due to interference by certain members of the agency’s board.

For years, Sita has been wracked by corruption and poor governance, but Mabaso – who had been poached from a senior technology management role at Standard Bank – had expressed confidence in his ability to turn it around.

Before his stint at Standard Bank – where was CIO for digital and customer journeys – he worked at Transnet as a senior engineer, among other roles.

“A key aspect of Mabaso’s role will be executing Altron’s transformative growth strategy, focusing on artificial intelligence and data analytics, and expanding the group’s platform ecosystem,” Altron said in a statement on Thursday.

“We’re on a very exciting growth journey as a company, and I really look forward to working with Andy and the rest of our leadership team on our strategy to become the leading platform and IT services business in our chosen markets,” said Altron group CEO Werner Kapp.

Mabaso will lead Altron’s group-wide technology function and the product design and innovation strategy to bolster existing revenue streams and create new ones. “These strategic developments will enable Altron to deliver new and continually relevant technology solutions to the South African market and beyond,” it said. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media