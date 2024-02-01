Senior management changes at MTN and MultiChoice

Senior management changes were announced at MultiChoice Group and MTN South Africa on Thursday.

At MultiChoice, long-serving group executive for regulatory and policy affairs Clarissa Mack will retire on 31 March after 25 years with the broadcaster, while at MTN, Jacqui O’Sullivan has resigned as chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer and leaves at the end of this month.

Mack will be replaced in her role by Keabetswe Modimoeng, who is a previous chairman of communications regulator Icasa. Modimoeng joined MultiChoice a year ago as group executive for corporate affairs and stakeholder relations.

In internal correspondence seen by TechCentral, MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela announced that Mack had decided to “hang up her regulatory ‘boxing gloves’ and retire”.

“Clarissa is responsible for the creation and development of the regulatory team that we have today,” Mawela said. “She had the foresight, in advance, to also set up a markets and competition division in the regulatory department and that foresight has meant that we are well prepared for the myriad competition matters and challenges that we currently face”.

Mack will stay on in an “advisory capacity” for two years to ensure there is an orderly handover, Mawela said.

The regulatory affairs and corporate affairs functions will be merged into a single unit under Modimoeng.

Meanwhile, TechCentral has learnt that O’Sullivan has resigned from MTN South Africa after a six-year stint with the mobile operator. She will leave the company at the end of February but will “be available to MTN until the end of June”, said CEO Charles Molapisi in a statement to staff seen by TechCentral.

“During her time with us, Jacqui has made a significant contribution to growing and enhancing the reputation of MTN South Africa. We are grateful to her for the contribution she has made in her role, but also as a member of the executive.”

O’Sullivan joined MTN from Telkom. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media