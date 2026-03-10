Mitel WX – a single comms framework for the entire workforce

Mitel, a global leader in business communications, has announced Mitel WX (MWX), a next-generation core communications app framework. With MWX, organisations can connect the entire workforce, from front-line and mobile employees to knowledge and contact centre teams, through a single, role-aware user experience built on Mitel’s secure, reliable intelligent communications architecture.

Mitel WX meets these needs by combining voice-centric, multimodal communications with flexible hybrid deployment options across public and private cloud, Mitel Secure Cloud and Mitel Edge. These capabilities allow organisations to embed real-time communications directly into operational workflows. At the same time, businesses retain control, security and resilience for business-critical environments.

While 80% of the global workforce operates on the front line, most enterprise communications investments remain desk-centric. Knowledge workers rely on video meetings and collaboration tools, and front-line and mobile workers depend on instant, voice-first communications built directly into critical operational processes. Contact centres operate as the first line of customer engagement, yet are often siloed from the rest of the enterprise.

The new framework delivers a comprehensive Workforce Experience layer designed to enhance communication, front-line productivity and workflow automation across the enterprise. Mitel WX is purposefully optimised for front-line and first-line employees, including workers in field-based and mobile roles, as well as knowledge and contact centre teams. A dynamic, role-aware interface adapts to each worker’s responsibilities and real-time operational scenarios, ensuring clarity, efficiency and ease of use. With embedded AI that automates processes, supports natural voice interactions and streamlines daily tasks, organisations can improve responsiveness and reduce friction.

Designed for highly distributed and regulated environments, Mitel WX gives organisations control over how communications are deployed, supporting sovereignty, compliance and operational requirements without sacrificing modernisation. Deep integration with Microsoft Teams and Zoom also extends capabilities for video and meeting-first users, while preserving voice and workflow-first optimisation for front-line and first-line employees.

Operational impact

“The future of work doesn’t happen behind a desk or inside a single collaboration app,” said Martin Bitzinger, senior vice president of product management at Mitel. “With Mitel Workforce Experience, we are redefining how organisations connect employees and serve customers by bringing front-line, mobile, knowledge and contact centre teams together through a unified communications framework built on Mitel’s enterprise platform. This launch reflects our commitment to delivering communications that enable organisations to move faster where work actually happens, without sacrificing security or choice.”

Built on Mitel’s proven Common Communications Framework, Mitel WX delivers:

Fit-for-purpose experiences across the workforce: A single, role-aware app framework adapts to frontline, mobile, knowledge and contact centre users without forcing one-size-fits-all tools.

A single, role-aware app framework adapts to frontline, mobile, knowledge and contact centre users without forcing one-size-fits-all tools. Voice-first, workflow-optimised coordination: Purpose-built communications embedded into critical business workflows enable workers to act immediately in time-sensitive environments.

Purpose-built communications embedded into critical business workflows enable workers to act immediately in time-sensitive environments. Improved operational efficiency: Communications designed to work alongside business systems and vertical applications reduce app-switching and streamline day-to-day processes.

Communications designed to work alongside business systems and vertical applications reduce app-switching and streamline day-to-day processes. Protection of existing collaboration investments: Interoperability with Zoom and Microsoft Teams extends collaboration for video and meeting-first users while preserving enterprise control and voice- and workflow-first optimisation.

Interoperability with Zoom and Microsoft Teams extends collaboration for video and meeting-first users while preserving enterprise control and voice- and workflow-first optimisation. Modernisation without disruption: Integrated hybrid deployment flexibility enables organisations to evolve solutions without costly rip-and-replace transitions.

Mitel WX applies AI with a clear focus on operational impact. Powered by Mitel’s AI capabilities and Workflow Studio, organisations can design and adapt governed, workflow-driven automation using low-code/no-code tools. From intelligent voice-enabled workflows that retrieve real-time operational data to automated routing that connects front-line workers with experts instantly, Mitel WX embeds practical AI directly into business workflows, with the flexibility to incorporate additional AI capabilities as needs evolve.

“Investments in integrated solutions are set to drive the business communications market. Integration will form the driver of future solutions. As the market evolves and business operations become more complex, the ecosystem needs to be extended through closely integrated systems that work in tandem as one system,” said Oru Mohiuddin, Research Director at IDC.

Designed to support high availability, regulatory compliance and sovereign deployment models, Mitel WX provides CIOs with centralised control over communications governance and continuity. Organisations can:

Maintain operations during outages or service disruptions

Enforce security and compliance policies across distributed teams

Reduce shadow IT by consolidating communications within governed systems

Manage data residency and sovereignty requirements without limiting modernisation

This governance-first approach ensures organisations can scale operational speed without increasing risk.

By extending enterprise-grade communications across every role, Mitel WX enables organisations to move faster at the edge while maintaining control at the core.

Mitel WX will be available mid-2026. To learn more about Mitel and MWX, visit www.mitel.com/lp/mitel-wx. Mitel will showcase its industry-leading enterprise communication solutions at Enterprise Connect in Las Vegas, 10-12 March 2026, in executive meeting room #102.

