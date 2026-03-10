The 90% renewal story behind Cisco enterprise agreements

Renewals are one of the clearest indicators of value in any technology relationship. When more than 90% of customers renew their Cisco Enterprise Agreement (EA), it tells us something important. It tells us the model works.

Across Sub-Saharan Africa, we are seeing growing maturity in how organisations approach software, lifecycle management and long-term IT planning. The days of fragmented licensing, reactive procurement and disconnected renewals are steadily giving way to something more strategic. Cisco’s Enterprise Agreement 3.0 is a key driver of that shift.

From fragmented licensing to strategic agreements

At its core, the EA simplifies how organisations consume Cisco technology. Instead of managing multiple contracts across architectures, customers consolidate purchasing across the Cisco portfolio under a single agreement. This brings predictability to pricing, clarity to entitlements and far less administrative complexity. For IT leaders under pressure to optimise spend while accelerating digital initiatives, simplicity matters.

But simplicity alone does not drive a 90% renewal rate. Value does.

Enterprise Agreements align technology investment to business priorities. They allow customers to scale usage as needed, adopt new innovations within their chosen architecture and plan budgets over a defined period. That predictability is particularly important in markets where currency fluctuations, funding cycles and procurement governance can introduce additional layers of complexity.

For partners, the EA model fundamentally strengthens customer relationships. Rather than engaging in transactional renewals, partners are positioned to have ongoing strategic conversations around adoption, optimisation and roadmap alignment. Renewals become less about expiry dates and more about continuous value delivery.

Turning data into renewal strategy

This is where distributors like Westcon-Comstor play a critical role.

We work closely with partners to ensure renewal opportunities are identified and maximised. The reality is that the data behind renewals can be extensive and, at times, overwhelming. Licensing positions, consumption trends, architecture alignment and contract timelines all require careful interpretation.

Our role is to transform that data into actionable insight.

We provide detailed reporting that highlights renewal opportunities well in advance, enabling proactive engagement with customers. Where appropriate, we support partners in migrating customers from multiple standalone contracts into a consolidated EA before renewal, increasing long-term value and simplifying lifecycle management.

The outcome is smoother renewals, a stronger commercial position for the partner and a more strategic engagement with the customer.

The commercial case for renewing

There are three clear reasons why renewing an EA makes commercial sense:

Operational efficiency: A single agreement reduces administrative burden, simplifies procurement and improves licence visibility across the organisation. IT teams spend less time managing contracts and more time focusing on transformation initiatives.

A single agreement reduces administrative burden, simplifies procurement and improves licence visibility across the organisation. IT teams spend less time managing contracts and more time focusing on transformation initiatives. Financial optimisation: Enterprise Agreements often provide more favourable pricing structures than ad hoc software purchases. Predictable spend over the agreement term supports better financial planning and reduces surprise costs.

Enterprise Agreements often provide more favourable pricing structures than ad hoc software purchases. Predictable spend over the agreement term supports better financial planning and reduces surprise costs. Access to innovation: Renewing ensures continued access to the latest Cisco capabilities across security, networking and collaboration. In Africa, where digital acceleration is a competitive differentiator, running outdated or unsupported technology is not an option.

The opportunity in sub-Saharan Africa

For partners across sub-Saharan Africa, the opportunity is significant. Many organisations are reaching renewal milestones over the next 12-24 months. Those conversations should start now.

Success requires a dedicated software services team that works alongside partners to analyse installed bases, identify EA-eligible customers and structure renewal strategies that protect revenue while unlocking expansion potential. Partnerships support commercial structuring, provide customer-ready insights and help position the broader Cisco portfolio to deliver measurable business value.

A 90% renewal rate is not accidental. It reflects confidence in the model and the outcomes it delivers.

For partners and customers looking to simplify licensing, strengthen long-term planning and maximise return on Cisco investments, Enterprise Agreements remain one of the most effective tools available.

