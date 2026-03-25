Why most Cisco partners leave money on the table at renewal time

Most partners only start paying attention to a Cisco Enterprise Agreement when it is close to expiring. That is usually where the pressure begins.

The scramble to understand what has been consumed, the questions around support status, the late discovery of end-of-life products, the pricing conversations that should have happened months earlier. By the time renewal is in sight, the opportunity to shape the discussion has narrowed.

Yet more than 90% of Cisco Enterprise Agreements renew globally. That statistic is not driven by last-minute negotiation; it reflects something else entirely. And that is that customers see ongoing value.

From fragmentation to framework

Across sub-Saharan Africa, software now sits at the centre of enterprise IT strategy. Security, networking, collaboration and customer experience platforms aren’t standalone deployments. They are interconnected parts of a broader architecture. Managing them through fragmented contracts and disconnected renewal cycles is an outdated approach that introduces risk, cost and administrative strain.

Cisco’s Enterprise Agreement was designed to remove that fragmentation. It’s a single agreement across architectures with predictable pricing over three or five years. Clear entitlement visibility. A structured framework for growth. Sounds pretty perfect, doesn’t it? But simply having an EA in place does not guarantee its value is being realised.

The difference between renewal and reaction

The gap between a 90% renewal and a difficult negotiation often comes down to lifecycle management.

When visibility is limited, renewals become reactive. When data is fragmented, partners struggle to identify expansion opportunities or rationalise underutilised licences. When reporting is manual, timelines are missed.

When renewal is treated as a continuous process rather than an event, the dynamic changes.

Clear reporting highlights approaching end-of-support milestones. Consumption trends show where adoption is strong and where it requires attention. Historical sales data surfaces customers who could benefit from consolidating standalone contracts into a broader enterprise agreement structure.

The conversation shifts from “What expires next month?” to “How should this environment evolve over the next three years?” That is a fundamentally different discussion.

Predictability in an unpredictable market

In many African markets, currency movements add another layer of complexity. IT budgets can shift quickly when exchange rates move. Locked-in pricing over the life of an agreement provides stability that finance teams value.

But stability only delivers advantage when the agreement is structured correctly from the outset and monitored consistently.

Operational efficiency matters as well. Automated quoting, clearer ordering processes and early renewal visibility reduce friction in the sales cycle. Partners engage customers from a position of clarity rather than urgency.

Turning visibility into commercial discipline

Support from the partner ecosystem has always been massively successful in IT. Why? Because it provides access to detailed renewal pipelines, licensing insights and analytical tools that enable partners to plan ahead rather than react late. Partnerships create a foundation for recurring revenue conversations grounded in data.

No one is launching enterprise agreements; they are by no means new. What is changing is the level of discipline required to manage them effectively.

Software now represents a significant portion of enterprise spend. How those agreements are structured and monitored directly affects margin, retention and long-term account growth. In a competitive channel environment, operational maturity separates partners who consistently protect revenue from those who rely on late-cycle renewals.

Renewal exposes discipline. Partners who manage the agreement throughout its lifecycle protect margin, and those who leave it late give margin away. A smooth renewal usually means the work was done early. A difficult one usually means it wasn’t.

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor is a global technology provider and specialist distributor, operating in more than 50 countries. It delivers business value and opportunity by connecting the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers. It combines industry insight, technical know-how and more than 30 years of distribution experience to deliver value and accelerate vendor and partner business success. It goes to market through two lines of business: Westcon and Comstor. Learn more at WestconComstor.com or connect on LinkedIn or Instagram.