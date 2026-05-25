Retro Rabbit / SmarTek21 refines the art and science of product delivery

Too many development projects fail to deliver the expected value, largely because they are executed in a fragmented way without a clear understanding and focus on the business problem the project was intended to address.

Rouan van der Walt, head of delivery at Retro Rabbit / SmarTek21, says that in today’s hyper-saturated market, an idea is merely a multiplier. Execution is the only true differentiator.

“At Retro Rabbit / SmarTek21, we have spent over 20 years refining the bridge between a visionary concept and a high-performance solution. While we have been Agile since day one, our process has evolved beyond simply shipping features. Today, we focus on solving problems through a disciplined, battle-tested delivery framework,” he says.

Phase 1: Validating the ‘why’ before the ‘how’

Van der Walt explains that Retro Rabbit / SmarTek21’s approach is different: “Before a single line of code is written, we subject every concept to rigorous pressure testing. Innovation is expensive, and building the wrong thing is the greatest waste of resources.”

Senior team members begin with a comprehensive feasibility study designed to answer the most critical question: “Not just can we build it, but should we?” By identifying pain points and defining core rand key performance indicators (RKPIs) upfront, they ensure that both their delivery teams and their partners are mathematically aligned regarding what constitutes value.

“If it doesn’t move the needle, we don’t build it,” he says.

Phase 2: De-risking through prototyping

Once the “why” is established, the concept takes its first shape. This isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s about technical and functional validation.

Low-fidelity design: Mapping the user journey to ensure the solution is intuitive.

Mapping the user journey to ensure the solution is intuitive. Proof of concept: Retro Rabbit / SmarTek21 engineers attack the most difficult technical hurdles early. By solving complex integration or architectural risks in a sandbox environment, they ensure the eventual road map is grounded in reality, not assumptions.

Van der Walt says: “This phase serves as our reality check, allowing us to adjust course before the heavy lifting of full-scale development begins.”

Phase 3: The engine of delivery – Agile and Scrum

Transitioning from a prototype to a production-ready solution requires a framework that balances speed with absolute transparency.

Van der Walt explains: “We leverage Scrum methodologies to provide our partners with a clear window into the development lifecycle. To maintain high velocity, we prioritise Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) from the outset. This infrastructure allows for an iterative feedback loop where stakeholders aren’t just observers – they are active collaborators. When ownership is shared between our engineers and your stakeholders, the resulting product is always more robust.”

Phase 4: Accountability and the ‘four-legged stool’

Retro Rabbit / SmarTek21 believes delivery is a team sport in which delivery managers, designers, engineers and QA specialists operate in tight-knit units alongside partners’ internal teams.

He says: “We don’t just jump into the work. We use visual management tools and disciplined sprint planning to ensure every team member understands their accountability. By conducting honest retrospectives, our teams learn from every sprint, turning unpredictable variables into predictable delivery.”

Phase 5: Navigating change and going live

Van der Walt notes that the only constant in product development is change.

“Because we maintain high-touch involvement with all parties, ‘scope creep’ is replaced by ‘scope management’,” he says. “When new requirements emerge, we work collectively to assess the impact. We consider whether a new feature provides immediate value, whether it should be moved to a future phase to protect the current launch date, and how the proposed shift impacts the rand total cost of ownership (TCO) and timeline.”

Measuring success

Van der Walt says Retro Rabbit / SmarTek21 doesn’t consider a project complete at ‘go live’. “We consider a solution complete only when it meets our rigorous functional and non-functional specifications, and most importantly, when the data proves that the initial RKPIs have been met,” he says.

“Retro Rabbit has a culture of accountability and ownership that’s a key part of our DNA and culture, which means every member of the team sees their role as more than just designing something or writing a piece of code – they are working together to solve a business problem for the client,” he says.

“This is why Retro Rabbit / SmarTek21 doesn’t just deliver software. We deliver the certainty that your investment will yield a tangible, high-quality result.”

About Retro Rabbit

Retro Rabbit / SmarTek21 is a South African technology and design partner that helps organisations design, build and scale modern digital platforms. With more than two decades of experience and a team of approximately 200 South African design and engineering specialists, we support enterprise organisations in delivering secure, scalable technology that improves operational efficiency, strengthens customer experiences and supports long-term digital strategy.

Our teams combine product thinking, user-centred design, software engineering and artificial intelligence to solve complex business challenges. We operate in environments where systems are often large, interconnected and mission critical, ensuring that the solutions we build are resilient, secure and capable of evolving alongside the organisations that rely on them. For more, contact [email protected] or visit www.retrorabbit.co.za .