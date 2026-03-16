Mitel receives 2025 Enterprise Collaboration Product of the Year award

Mitel, a global leader in business communications, has announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded Mitel CX as a 2025 Enterprise Collaboration Product of the Year award winner.

As organisations work to balance rising customer expectations with operational efficiency, the need to deliver personalised, intuitive, anticipatory and consistent customer experiences across every interaction has become increasingly critical.

Mitel CX addresses these challenges with AI-powered capabilities designed to strengthen customer engagement while supporting frontline staff collaboration across the enterprise.

Customer experience and collaboration are no longer separate priorities; they are fundamentally connected

Mitel CX allows organisations to manage customer interactions across channels while equipping agents with intelligent tools and actionable insights to deliver more connected customer experiences.

By combining contact centre capabilities with automation and real-time performance visibility, the platform helps businesses continually improve service quality, increase productivity and respond more quickly to evolving customer needs. The Enterprise Collaboration Product of the Year award recognises companies that deliver solutions that enhance collaboration and improve business performance, and Mitel CX was recognised for its innovation in AI-assisted customer experience.

Mitel CX

“Customer experience and collaboration are no longer separate priorities; they are fundamentally connected,” said Martin Bitzinger, senior vice president of product management at Mitel. “With Mitel CX, we’re helping organisations simplify customer engagement, surface meaningful insights and equip teams to work more efficiently. This recognition from TMCnet reinforces our commitment to delivering AI-assisted innovation that is intelligent, practical, and designed around our customers’ real-world needs.”

“It gives me great pleasure to honour Mitel as a 2025 recipient of TMC’s new Enterprise Collaboration award for their cutting-edge, productivity-enhancing Mitel CX,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO at TMC. “Our judges were very impressed with the innovative and impactful use of technology displayed by Mitel in their ground-breaking work.”

This industry acknowledgement reflects Mitel’s continued focus on evolving its customer experience portfolio to meet the changing needs of organisations worldwide.

Winners of the 2025 Enterprise Collaboration Product of the Year will be announced on TMCnet. To learn more about Mitel CX, visit www.mitel.com/products/mitel-cx.