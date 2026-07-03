A degree is no longer enough

Graduate unemployment hit 12.2% in the first quarter of 2026 as South Africa’s job market tightened. Yet universities and employers agree the problem is not a lack of qualifications but a mismatch between what graduates have and what workplaces need.

Statistics South Africa’s Q1 2026 Quarterly Labour Force Survey showed the official unemployment rate rising to 32.7%, up from 31.4% the previous quarter. The economy shed 345 000 jobs in three months. Graduate unemployment, which should theoretically be lower given their qualifications, climbed to 12.2%.

That figure, though up 1.8 percentage points on the quarter, tells a more encouraging story than it first appears. Graduates remain far better off than the rest of the labour market: unemployment for those without matric sits at 37.6%, and the national rate is 32.7%. A degree still buys a substantial advantage – it just no longer guarantees a job on its own.

Employers are asking not only what the student studied but also what can this graduate do

Major tech companies including Google, Amazon and Meta have publicly moved towards skills-based hiring. But South Africa’s universities show the story is more nuanced. Employers have not abandoned degrees. Instead, they now treat degrees as a foundation, not a finish line.

At the University of Cape Town, 81.5% of graduates are employed, self-employed or studying further within three months of completing their studies. Of those employed, 69.8% work in jobs directly related to their degree, while 22% work in somewhat related roles. But employers have become selective about what graduates bring beyond their qualification.

“Employers are asking not only what the student studied but also what can this graduate do,” UCT’s graduate recruitment team told TechCentral. “What has changed is how employers differentiate between graduates who hold similar qualifications.”

‘Skills-based approach’

Universities observe a consistent demand for five things alongside a degree. Employers want graduates who can demonstrate practical application of their knowledge, show digital capabilities including AI awareness, solve real-world problems and communicate clearly. They also value evidence of leadership, volunteering or work experience gained during university.

“Micro-credentials and short courses are increasingly recognised, but generally as complementary to a formal qualification rather than a replacement for one,” UCT’s graduate recruitment team said.

Stellenbosch University’s career services office made a similar observation in response to questions from TechCentral. “Recruitment has evolved towards a skills-based approach, where qualifications remain an important entry requirement but are no longer viewed as the sole indicator of a graduate’s potential,” the university said.

For regulated professions including engineering, health sciences, accounting and law, a degree remains mandatory. But even there, employers now look beyond grades.

Michael Hanly, MD of New Leaf Technologies, an e-learning and training provider, said the shift has already changed how businesses hire. “A qualification has become the entry point of a career, not the finish line. Micro-credentials are surfacing a lot more value,” Hanly said.

Yet the transition carries risks. Patrick Deale, a labour lawyer, noted that while the Employment Equity Act supports looking beyond formal degrees, employers must be careful. The act defines a “suitably qualified person” as having formal qualifications, prior learning, relevant experience or the capacity to acquire the ability to do the job.

“The risk arises where degree requirements are not genuinely job-related but operated in a way that could exclude candidates who were historically denied access to tertiary education,” Deale said.

The degree remains a credential that matters. What changed is that it no longer works alone

Employers shifting to skills-based hiring should examine whether degree requirements are genuine, specify the actual competencies required, and use valid assessment tools that are not culturally or linguistically biased, Deale said.

The data suggests a practical reality. Graduates need more than a degree. They also need a portfolio, work experience and the ability to show they can apply knowledge in real settings. Universities are responding. Career-readiness programmes, work-integrated learning and employer-engagement initiatives have expanded across South African institutions.

The broader picture is clear. The degree remains a credential that matters. What changed is that it no longer works alone. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media