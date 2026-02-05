SA tech graduates arrive in jobs unprepared as skills gap widens

South African companies are paying to train newly hired tech graduates because universities are not supplying the digital skills employers need.

As employers continue to shift hiring towards proven skills and certifications, pressure is mounting on education and training providers to respond faster.

That’s according to industry experts, including Hloni Mokenela, MD of Africa Analysis SA, and others TechCentral spoke to this week.

Employers cited gaps in cloud computing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data and software development. They said many tech graduates enter the job market without up-to-date practical skills and struggle in their first months of work, forcing companies to spend money on internal training and divert senior staff to on-the-job support.

Employers cited strong demand for data and analytics, cybersecurity, software development, enterprise systems and agile delivery skills, according to South Africa’s December 2025 Job Market Trends Report from Pnet.

The report highlighted sustained demand for roles such as business analyst, data analyst, data engineer and software developer.

Shortages

Employer surveys published in 2024, including the Pnet Job Market Trends Report and the IITPSA ICT Skills Survey, found persistent shortages in information security, AI and machine learning, big data, DevOps, and systems design. Employers said many graduates lack practical experience in these areas.

Industry employers also reported acute demand for cloud and programming skills, particularly in AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Python, and enterprise systems such as SAP and Oracle.

Fred van de Langenberg, a technical consultant with more than two decades’ experience in SAP, said companies are forced to absorb training costs because graduates are not ready for the job.

“Companies must make a profit to exist. They do not render educational services and are under no obligation to do so,” he said.

According to an Adcorp workforce analysis published in 2024, employers are shifting away from degree-based hiring. Only 32% listed a university degree as a key requirement for tech roles, while 47% prioritised hands-on experience and demonstrable skills.

Recruiters increasingly prefer candidates with short certifications or project experience, as degrees alone do not guarantee workplace readiness.

The University of Pretoria said its programmes undergo continuous review, with employer input through advisory structures, professional bodies and work-integrated learning. While minor changes can be implemented relatively quickly, major curriculum changes require lengthy institutional and regulatory approval. The university said it balances practical skills with enduring academic fundamentals.

Private training provider WeThinkCode said its curriculum adapts rapidly to industry demand. Director of operations Kele Motlhamme said the programme is continuously updated with industry partners, with students working on projects aligned to current workplace needs. Employers value graduates’ immediate job readiness, he said, while still benefiting from the theoretical grounding university graduates offer.

According to the department of higher education & training and the Council on Higher Education, low undergraduate completion rates limit the supply of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) graduates needed for applied technology roles.

Adcorp research found that skills mismatches raise operating costs by slowing project delivery and reducing productivity, as companies rely on extended onboarding and senior staff support.

The University of the Witwatersrand said South Africa’s skills system faces under growing pressure. Stephanie Anie Allais, research chair for skills development at Wits’s Centre for Researching Education and Labour, said aligning training with industry needs remains complex, despite efforts to bring employers, workers and policymakers together.

Faster

As employers continue shifting hiring towards proven skills and certifications, pressure is mounting on education providers to respond faster. Whether curricula change quickly enough remains uncertain.

For job seekers, the message is blunt. Van de Langenberg said: “You must not wait for knowledge to be given. You must fetch it yourself.”

If the gap between training and demand does not close, companies will continue training new hires, graduates will struggle to enter the tech workforce and South Africa’s global digital competitiveness will suffer. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media

