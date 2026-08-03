Google Cloud, AI adoption gain momentum in Africa

The first Google Cloud Summit to be held in Africa generated strong excitement in the local market – a sign the Google AI groundswell has arrived.

This is according to Gregory MacLennan, CEO of Digicloud Africa – Google Cloud distributor for Africa and sponsor of the inaugural Google Cloud Summit in Johannesburg earlier this month.

MacLennan says the event, held under the theme ‘Building for Africa with Google Cloud’, drew more than 2 500 business leaders, developers, public-sector leaders and partners keen to explore Google’s innovations in cloud, AI and security.

There are clear signs that AI is now being operationalised across business use cases and delivering measurable value

“There was a huge amount of energy – a lot of it driven by Google’s various plays in the AI space. Google AI is fast becoming an industry leader. For partners and enterprises, there are clear signs that AI is now being operationalised across business use cases and delivering measurable value,” he says.

Speaking at the Google Cloud Summit, President Cyril Ramaphosa described the event as a major milestone for Africa and South Africa. He said: “Cloud computing and artificial intelligence will power the new economies of the 21st century. Africa intends to not merely participate in that future – we intend to help shape it. This event affirms Africa’s position as a core growth region for the global cloud ecosystem. A substantial part of the projected global cloud value sits in Africa, where the demand for cloud and scalable AI is growing by leaps and bounds.”

Five new initiatives

Google announced five new initiatives: a Digital Exchange Port in the Eastern Cape; Africa’s first applied AI lab in Ghana; creative AI education programmes across the continent; a R3-million digital innovation centre at the South West Gauteng TVET College in Soweto; and applications opening for the 2026 South African cohort of its Google for Startups Accelerator.

At the summit, Google showcased innovations from its recent Google Cloud Next 2026 event in Las Vegas, including the roadmap for Google’s Gemini Enterprise agentic AI. Local enterprises outlined how they are using Google AI tools.

“Attendees had a chance not just to interact with various Googlers, but also to see the Google ecosystem that underpins this wave of innovation, with the various businesses, resellers and partners exploring what the potential could be and what the future looks like,” MacLennan says.

MacLennan says: “The summit underlined the fact that the AI wave is growing and AI is being generally adopted. Now is the time for businesses and partners to embrace it. Most of our partners aren’t waiting. We see particularly strong interest in the local market in the real-world business applications applying Google AI. In fact, the number of Digicloud resellers signing up with us has more than doubled since last year, and much of this growth is driven by customers who want to deploy Google AI. The market feedback we’re getting is that Gemini adds real value. And every month it’s getting easier and easier to adopt and use.”

MacLennan notes: “Google is also a market leader in security products when it comes to security operations, information around security threats and getting security insights from networks. The combination of various security products that Google has on offer is also driving keen market interest. Importantly, organisations don’t need to use another Google product in their business to implement Google’s security products on top of whatever their platform is.”

“For partners, Google’s progress in the AI and security spaces offers massive opportunities. For businesses that haven’t yet become partners, now is the time to join the story,” MacLennan concludes.

About Digicloud Africa

Digicloud Africa is Google’s chosen enablement partner in Africa. Through Digicloud, Google is creating an ecosystem of Google Cloud partners across the continent. Digicloud supports its partner network with the training, tools and resources they need to implement cloud solutions and support their customers. As customer demands intensify, Digicloud is increasing its investment in helping partners achieve sustainable growth. Its partner enablement helps organisations build skills in open, advanced technologies to go to market with outcome-based solutions. Find Digicloud Africa on LinkedIn.