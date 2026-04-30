Paratus Mozambique powers 2026 Santa Maria fishing showdown

For the third year in succession, Paratus Mozambique is the official connectivity partner of the 2026 Santa Maria Fishing Challenge, which takes place from 3-8 May 2026 in Santa Maria on the Machangulo Peninsula, near Maputo.

As one of Mozambique’s premier big-game fishing events, the Santa Maria Challenge attracts regional and international anglers to its rich, biodiverse waters. The competition, held under IGFA rules across trolling and drift fishing categories, combines world-class sport with vibrant social gatherings that bring together competitors, organisers, sponsors and the local community.

The official briefing takes place on Sunday, 3 May, and the fishing competition is from 4-8 May, with the prize-giving on Friday, 8 May.

Paratus Mozambique is again providing reliable, high-speed internet services throughout the challenge

As the event’s connectivity partner, Paratus Mozambique is again providing reliable, high-speed internet services throughout the challenge, ensuring seamless communication, operational coordination, real-time updates and on-site engagement both onshore and at sea.

Paratus Mozambique’s 2026 support includes dedicated Starlink connectivity deployed for the duration of the event, including a high-performance Starlink installation on the Paratus team vessel to maintain offshore connectivity. Wi-Fi will also be provided at the main event venue to support organisers, participants and guests, alongside on-site engagement to showcase Starlink and additional Paratus connectivity solutions. Paratus also sponsors the official event apparel and branded merchandise for competitors, organisers and community members.

Digital support

Beyond the competition itself, Paratus Mozambique continues to provide long-term digital support in Santa Maria through sustained connectivity at the local administrative post. This connectivity enables essential services such as healthcare, education, small businesses and community administration.

Rui Costa, country manager of Paratus Mozambique, said: “Our continued partnership with the Santa Maria Fishing Challenge reflects our belief that connectivity is a catalyst for opportunity. By supporting both the event and the broader community, we are helping to drive meaningful and sustainable development. Building Africa’s digital future begins with connecting communities such as Santa Maria.”

Through its 2026 sponsorship, Paratus Mozambique demonstrates that reliable digital infrastructure not only enhances major sporting events but also creates lasting impact where it matters most.

About Paratus Mozambique

Paratus Mozambique is part of the Paratus Group, the largest privately owned pan-African network operator. Established in 2017, Paratus Mozambique offers fibre, wireless and satellite services throughout Mozambique via its numerous in-country points-of-presence and via its cross-border connectivity to anywhere in Africa and beyond. Paratus Mozambique provides a fully redundant and robust quality network that is backed by multiple terrestrial fibre routes and last-mile connectivity.

In delivering Africa’s quality network, Paratus Mozambique thinks big and believes passionately in the potential of Africa. The company is continually investing in infrastructure, in delivering real service and value, and in providing unlimited reliable and affordable connectivity.