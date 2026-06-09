Avert IT Distribution, AnyDesk create growth opportunities for African IT partners

Remote access technology has become a cornerstone of modern business operations. Yet for many organisations, the conversation still centres on basic connectivity – helping employees work from home or enabling IT teams to provide remote support.

Today’s reality is far more compelling.

As businesses accelerate digital transformation initiatives, cloud adoption, hybrid work environments and distributed IT infrastructure, remote access has evolved into a strategic business tool. Modern remote connectivity solutions help organisations improve productivity, reduce operational costs, strengthen customer service and unlock new revenue opportunities for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT resellers.

This is where AnyDesk continues to distinguish itself as one of the world’s leading secure remote access platforms.

Why remote access is now a strategic business tool

The demand for secure, reliable remote connectivity is growing across every industry. Financial services firms, healthcare providers, educational institutions, manufacturers and professional services organisations all require instant access to systems, applications and support resources regardless of location.

For IT resellers and MSPs, this growing demand presents a significant business opportunity.

Rather than selling remote access as a standalone software solution, partners are increasingly integrating AnyDesk into broader managed service offerings that include:

Remote IT support

Infrastructure management

Cybersecurity services

Business continuity solutions

Digital workplace enablement

Hybrid workforce support

The result is a shift from one-time software sales to recurring revenue models that deliver long-term value for both partners and customers.

Built for modern IT environments

One of AnyDesk’s biggest strengths is its ability to support diverse business requirements from a single platform.

The solution delivers high-performance remote connectivity while maintaining a user-friendly experience for both technical and non-technical users.

Key features include:

High-speed remote access with ultra-low latency

Enterprise-grade security and encryption

Cross-platform support for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS

Unattended access for servers and critical infrastructure

Remote IT support and troubleshooting

Cloud and on-premises deployment options

Secure file transfer capabilities

Centralised administration and user management

This flexibility enables organisations to standardise on a single remote access platform while supporting a wide variety of user requirements.

Advanced features that drive business value

What makes AnyDesk particularly attractive to growing organisations is its advanced functionality.

Features such as Wake-on-LAN allow administrators to remotely power on devices when required, helping IT teams manage systems outside normal business hours without requiring physical access.

Namespace functionality creates a professional and consistent remote access environment while simplifying administration and user management.

Mobile device management (MDM) capabilities further extend the platform’s value by enabling businesses to manage and support mobile devices alongside traditional desktops and laptops.

For MSPs and IT service providers, these capabilities create opportunities to offer premium support services that differentiate their businesses in competitive markets.

Security without compromise

Remote access remains a critical component of today’s cybersecurity landscape, making security a top priority for organisations evaluating remote connectivity solutions.

AnyDesk addresses these concerns through multiple layers of protection, including:

Advanced encryption

Granular access controls

Session permissions

Multi-factor authentication options

Secure user and device management

For organisations operating in regulated industries or handling sensitive data, on-premises deployment options provide additional control over infrastructure and compliance requirements.

This combination of flexibility, performance and security makes AnyDesk suitable for businesses ranging from SMEs to large enterprises.

Limited-time opportunities for customers and partners

As organisations seek cost-effective ways to modernise operations, AnyDesk is currently offering limited-time promotions designed to maximise value and accelerate adoption.

Promotion 1: Additional discount offer

Customers purchasing eligible two-year or three-year AnyDesk agreements can benefit from additional discounts, reducing long-term licensing costs.

Promotion 2: Switch to AnyDesk

Organisations migrating from a competing remote access solution may qualify for an additional two months free on eligible subscriptions.

These promotions create valuable opportunities for:

New customer acquisition

Subscription renewals

Competitive replacement projects

Business expansion initiatives

Managed service onboarding programmes

For resellers and MSPs, these incentives provide compelling reasons to engage customers and accelerate digital workplace projects.

How Avert IT Distribution enables AnyDesk success across Africa

Technology alone is only part of a successful deployment. As the authorised distributor for AnyDesk across Africa, Avert IT Distribution works closely with resellers, MSPs, system integrators and enterprise customers to maximise the value of the platform.

With more than two decades of experience in cybersecurity, infrastructure software and channel enablement, Avert IT Distribution provides:

Competitive licensing programmes

Technical pre-sales support

Product training and certification guidance

Sales enablement resources

Marketing support

Ongoing partner assistance

Through its growing African reseller ecosystem, Avert IT Distribution helps partners build sustainable recurring revenue streams while supporting customers throughout their digital transformation journeys.

Beyond software distribution, Avert IT Distribution focuses on partner growth through onboarding programmes, technical enablement, vendor engagement and business development initiatives designed to create long-term success.

Turning remote access into business growth

The role of remote access has fundamentally changed. It is no longer simply an IT utility. It has become an operational enabler, a customer service platform and an important source of recurring revenue for technology partners.

For organisations seeking secure, scalable and high-performance remote connectivity, AnyDesk delivers the advanced functionality required by modern businesses.

For resellers and MSPs across Africa, the combination of AnyDesk’s enterprise-grade capabilities, current promotional offers and support from Avert IT Distribution creates a timely opportunity to win new business, strengthen customer relationships and grow recurring revenue streams.

As organisations continue to modernise their operations, those that position remote access as a strategic business solution rather than simply a support tool will be best positioned to capitalise on the next phase of digital transformation.

Become an Avert IT Distribution partner

Resellers, MSPs and system integrators interested in leveraging the latest AnyDesk promotions and expanding their remote access portfolio can contact Avert IT Distribution directly. Johannesburg: +27 (0)10 007 4430; Cape Town: +27 (0)21 007 2655; e-mail: [email protected].

About AnyDesk

AnyDesk is a leading global remote access and remote support platform trusted by organisations of all sizes. The solution enables secure, high-performance remote connectivity across desktops, servers, mobile devices and cloud environments while providing enterprise-grade security, flexible deployment options, and comprehensive management capabilities.

About Avert IT Distribution

Avert IT Distribution is a specialised African value-added distributor focused on cybersecurity, remote access, infrastructure software and managed services technologies. Through strategic vendor partnerships and a strong reseller network, Avert IT Distribution helps MSPs, resellers and enterprise customers accelerate digital transformation while building sustainable growth opportunities across Africa.