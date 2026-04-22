How AnyDesk is redefining remote access for African enterprises

Remote access has evolved far beyond its original role as a simple IT support tool. In today’s distributed business environment, it has become a strategic layer of enterprise infrastructure – enabling not only connectivity, but also visibility, control and security across complex IT ecosystems.

For organisations across Africa, where hybrid work, multi-site operations and limited on-site IT resources are common, solutions like AnyDesk are increasingly central to maintaining productivity and operational resilience.

From connectivity to control

Modern businesses operate across multiple locations, devices and networks. Employees, contractors and partners often connect from outside traditional corporate perimeters, creating new challenges around access control and security.

Remote access solutions are now expected to do more than just connect users. They must also provide:

Visibility into who is accessing systems;

Control over permissions and user activity;

Audit trails for compliance and governance; and

Real-time monitoring of sessions

This shift transforms remote access into a critical control point within the broader cybersecurity strategy – particularly for organisations operating in regulated industries or handling sensitive data.

Security built for a borderless workplace

As cyber threats grow in sophistication, securing remote connections is essential. AnyDesk addresses this with a multi-layered security approach designed to protect both users and data.

Key security features include:

End-to-end encryption using TLS protocols and AES standards;

Two-factor authentication (2FA) for secure access;

Granular permission settings and access control lists;

Session logging for audit and compliance purposes; and

On-premises deployment options for highly regulated environments.

These capabilities allow organisations to maintain strong security postures while supporting flexible work models – a balance that is critical in today’s environment.

Enabling real-time IT operations

Managing IT infrastructure across distributed environments presents ongoing challenges, particularly where resources are limited or teams are geographically dispersed.

AnyDesk allows IT teams to operate efficiently by allowing them to:

Access and manage devices remotely in real time;

Deploy updates and patches without on-site visits;

Troubleshoot and resolve issues quickly; and

Maintain system performance across multiple locations.

This reduces downtime, improves service delivery and lowers operational costs – all while ensuring consistent system availability.

Performance that meets local realities

Reliable performance is essential for remote access, particularly in regions where connectivity may vary.

AnyDesk’s proprietary DeskRT codec ensures low-latency, high-quality connections even in low-bandwidth environments. This makes it well suited for African markets, where organisations often need to support remote or underserved locations.

The result is a smoother user experience, faster issue resolution and improved productivity across teams.

See AnyDesk in action

If you’re looking to go beyond features and understand how AnyDesk works in a real-world environment, this walkthrough provides a practical, end-to-end view of the platform in action. From the initial connection to the administrative layer, the video demonstrates:

What happens during a live remote session;

How control is established and managed;

What activities are visible and logged for security and compliance; and

How everything connects through the my.anydesk portal.

It offers a clear, continuous look at how secure remote access, session management and administration come together in a single ecosystem.

Unlocking new opportunities for the channel

As remote access becomes a core component of IT strategy, it also creates new opportunities for resellers, managed service providers and system integrators.

Instead of offering remote access as a standalone tool, partners can build value-added services around it, including:

Managed IT support and helpdesk services;

Remote infrastructure management;

Secure access solutions for hybrid workforces; and

Business continuity and disaster recovery services.

This approach allows partners to move towards recurring revenue models while strengthening long-term customer relationships.

Avert IT Distribution: your local technology partner

Technology alone isn’t enough – successful deployment depends on local expertise, responsive support and strong partner enablement. As the authorised distributor of AnyDesk in South Africa and across Africa, Avert IT Distribution plays a key role in helping partners deploy and scale remote access solutions effectively.

With deep regional knowledge and a channel-focused approach, Avert IT Distribution provides businesses with access to enterprise-grade remote access technology, supported by local expertise. Partners benefit from competitive pricing, responsive technical support, and structured training, certification and onboarding programmes.

Additional support includes targeted marketing initiatives and valuable regional market insights, allowing resellers and MSPs to position their offerings more effectively and drive growth.

Avert IT Distribution works with a broad partner network across Africa, supporting a portfolio that includes cybersecurity, remote access, backup and network security solutions. Since its founding in 2004, the company has built a reputation as a trusted specialist distributor, focused on accountability, integrity and long-term partner success. Its role extends beyond distribution, acting as a growth partner for resellers and MSPs throughout the region.

Final thoughts

Remote access is no longer optional – it is a core component of modern IT operations. AnyDesk delivers the performance, security and flexibility required to support today’s distributed environments.

With Avert IT Distribution, organisations gain more than access to leading technology – they gain a strategic partner focused on enabling growth, building recurring revenue and delivering real customer value.

To become an AvertITD reseller, complete this form or contact sales on +27(0)10-007-4430 (Johannesburg) or +27(0)21-007-2655 (Cape Town), or e-mail [email protected]. Find AvertITD on LinkedIn or send us a message on WhatsApp.