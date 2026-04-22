Centracom’s Pindrop takes the pain out of wholesale fibre

Organisations shopping for wholesale connectivity across many sites will appreciate the improved location transparency that recent fibre infrastructure mapping has delivered. But while visibility has improved, the main challenge remains – complexity. Connectivity resellers still have to navigate a highly complex and fragmented ecosystem of providers, pricing models, service levels and operational processes.

“Knowing where fibre is available is just the starting point,” said Grant Aitken, chief operating officer of Centracom. “The real challenge is understanding what throughput is viable at a specific address, at what price, on what terms and how quickly it can be deployed. Then there’s the challenge of managing and optimising consumption, billing and other attendant processes on an ongoing basis.”

From visibility to decision-making

Enterprises and resellers often need to engage multiple providers to determine feasibility, compare pricing and initiate orders. This process can be time-consuming and, in many cases, inconsistent. “For years, the process was largely manual,” Aitken said. “You’d have to contact each provider individually, wait for feedback, and then try to piece together a view of the options.” This complexity becomes more pronounced for organisations managing connectivity across dozens – or even thousands – of locations, such as retailers, banks or fuel networks.

In response, a new category of platforms has emerged, aimed at aggregating network data and simplifying the procurement process. Pindrop, a subsidiary of Centracom, does just that. It enables users to input an address and receive a consolidated view of available connectivity options, including fibre, microwave wireless, satellite, 5G LTE and APN services, along with associated pricing and service details.

Learn more at centracom.co.za or pindrop.co.za

Crucially, the platform extends beyond feasibility. “It’s not just about showing what’s available,” Aitken said. “It’s about enabling the full lifecycle – from feasibility and pricing through to ordering, project management and ongoing support.”

The model is designed primarily for resellers and wholesalers, giving them access to multiple providers without requiring direct commercial agreements with each one. Pindrop customers gain access to competitive pricing without the pressure of placing large-volume orders, levelling the playing field against bigger players. And even when dealing with multiple infrastructure providers, all orders, project management and support are handled through a single point of contact, simplifying what would otherwise be a complex and time-consuming process.

Shifting operational burden

One of the less visible challenges in connectivity procurement lies in what happens after an order is placed. Provisioning, project management, supplier coordination and fault resolution all introduce operational overhead – particularly when multiple providers are involved. “Each provider has its own processes, timelines and escalation paths,” Aitken said. “Managing that across hundreds or thousands of links becomes a significant operational burden.”

Platforms that centralise these functions effectively act as an intermediary layer, absorbing much of this complexity. The result, according to Aitken, is a single point of accountability in an otherwise fragmented value chain. “You’re dealing with one interface, one process, one support structure – even if there are multiple underlying providers,” he said.

Cost and competitiveness

Pricing is another area where aggregation can have an impact. Because platforms operate at scale – aggregating demand across multiple resellers – they are often able to secure more competitive wholesale rates than smaller players could achieve independently. This can help level the playing field, particularly for smaller resellers competing with larger, established operators.

“There’s a barrier to entry in this market if you don’t have volume,” Aitken said. “Aggregation changes that dynamic by giving smaller players access to pricing they wouldn’t typically qualify for.”

Data as a strategic asset

Beyond operational efficiency, platforms like Pindrop are also building up significant datasets on network performance, pricing trends and provider behaviour. Over time, this data could play a more strategic role in the market – informing purchasing decisions and, potentially, influencing how providers position their services. “There’s a growing opportunity to use this data more actively,” Aitken said. “Not just to facilitate transactions, but to provide insight into how different networks perform and where the best options are.”

The next phase of connectivity

As South Africa’s fibre footprint continues to expand, the focus is likely to shift further from infrastructure rollout to optimisation and utilisation. Visibility, while important, is only one piece of the puzzle. The ability to interpret that visibility – and act on it efficiently – may prove to be the more decisive factor.

“The industry has made huge strides in terms of infrastructure,” Aitken said. “The next step is making that infrastructure easier to access, compare and use.” In that context, the tools that sit between networks and end users may become just as important as the networks themselves.

Learn more at centracom.co.za or pindrop.co.za.