AnyDesk – high-performance remote access built for the modern enterprise

As organisations across Africa accelerate digital transformation, remote access has shifted from a support tool to a core business enabler. Hybrid work, distributed teams, multi-site operations and cloud infrastructure demand secure, reliable connectivity – not just for convenience, but for continuity, productivity and growth.

For IT resellers, managed service providers (MSPs), system integrators and enterprise IT leaders, this presents a clear opportunity: deliver remote access solutions that are fast, secure, scalable and easy to manage across diverse environments.

AnyDesk is emerging as a leading platform in this space, offering high-performance remote connectivity combined with enterprise-grade security and channel-friendly deployment. Across South Africa and the broader African market, this is supported by Avert IT Distribution, the official and sole distributor, ensuring local availability, expertise and partner enablement across the region.

Remote access as a strategic business tool

Modern enterprises no longer operate within the confines of a single office. Employees work from home, IT teams manage infrastructure remotely and businesses rely on always-on systems across multiple locations.

Without a robust remote access solution, organisations face:

Delayed IT support and increased downtime

Higher operational costs due to on-site interventions

Security risks from unmanaged tools

Reduced productivity across distributed teams

AnyDesk solves these challenges by enabling secure, real-time access to systems and data – from anywhere.

Built for performance, security and scale

AnyDesk delivers exceptional performance even in low-bandwidth environments, making it ideal for African markets where connectivity can vary.

Key benefits include:

Low-latency remote sessions via DeskRT codec

Cross-platform support (Windows, macOS, Linux, mobile)

Unattended access for IT management

Secure file transfer and remote printing

Enterprise-grade encryption and access controls

For MSPs and enterprises, this translates into faster support, improved uptime and stronger security.

Security designed for sensitive environments

Remote access introduces inherent security risks, making robust protection essential.

AnyDesk uses industry-standard encryption protocols, including TLS 1.2 and AES-256, to safeguard data in transit and prevent unauthorised interception.

Additional security features include:

Two-factor authentication (2FA)

Granular permission controls

Connection logging and auditing

Whitelisting of authorised devices

Optional unattended access restrictions

These capabilities make the platform suitable for regulated sectors such as finance, healthcare and government, where compliance and data protection are critical.

The best remote access in 2026: built for global operations

The best remote access in 2026 will not be defined by a single feature. It will be defined by performance, stability and governance – because global operations do not slow down when networks do.

In 2026, “best” means a remote session that stays fast, stays stable and stays governed. When security becomes a standard rather than a checkbox, enterprises experience less friction and more productive sessions.

What “best” looks like:

Centralise support without centralising bottlenecks

Use unattended access with governance

Build recovery into the access layer

Make onboarding a security process, not a document

Maintain reliable sessions to prevent risky workarounds

This is where remote access strengthens an organisation, turning support into a system, reducing downtime, simplifying escalation and maintaining consistency across time zones.

How AnyDesk delivers for 2026

When evaluating remote access solutions, the key question is: can the tool support global operations without introducing risk or inefficiency?

AnyDesk is built to meet this need. It supports multi-factor authentication, granular permission controls and Privacy Mode for sensitive environments.

With unattended access, teams can respond across time zones and after hours without delays, while maintaining governance through controlled security settings.

It also offers flexible deployment, whether cloud-based or on-premises, allowing organisations to align remote access with their data governance and compliance requirements.

Avert IT Distribution: your local technology partner

Avert IT Distribution is the official AnyDesk distributor for South Africa and across the African continent, playing a critical role in enabling partners to successfully deploy and scale remote access solutions. With deep regional expertise and a strong channel-focused model, Avert IT Distribution ensures that businesses across Africa can access enterprise-grade remote access technology backed by local support and knowledge.

Partners benefit from a comprehensive support framework that includes competitive pricing and flexible licensing, responsive technical assistance, and access to training, certifications and onboarding programmes. In addition, Avert IT Distribution provides targeted marketing support and valuable regional market insight, empowering resellers and MSPs to effectively position and grow their offerings.

With a network of hundreds of partners across Africa, Avert IT Distribution supports a broad portfolio spanning cybersecurity, remote access, backup and network security solutions. As the authorised distributor for AnyDesk and other leading technologies, Avert IT Distribution ensures consistent access, reliable supply and trusted local partnership.

Founded in 2004, Avert IT Distribution has built a reputation as a trusted, specialist distributor committed to accountability, integrity and long-term partner success. Its role extends beyond distribution, acting as a growth partner for resellers and MSPs across South Africa and the wider African region.

Final thoughts

Remote access is no longer optional; it is the backbone of modern IT operations. AnyDesk delivers the performance, security and flexibility required to support today’s distributed environments.

With Avert IT Distribution, organisations and partners across South Africa and Africa gain more than just access to world-class technology. They gain a strategic ally focused on enabling growth, driving recurring revenue and delivering real value to customers.

To become an Avert ITD reseller, complete this form or contact sales on +27(0)10-007-4430 (Johannesburg) or +27(0)21-007-2655 (Cape Town), or e-mail [email protected].

Contact Avert ITD via WhatsApp

Our new WhatsApp support channel enables instant communication for partners and customers. Whether you need quick assistance, have questions about AnyDesk or want to discuss business requirements, you can now reach out directly for immediate help. This service ensures rapid responses, eliminating the need for lengthy e-mails or waiting for callback appointments. Send us a message on WhatsApp.

About Avert IT Distribution

Partnering with Avert ITD means investing in your success and growth. As a world-class distributor, we offer a superior range of cybersecurity solutions to protect your clients and your reputation. Founded in 2004, Avert ITD has continued to expand and evolve. We are proud to serve partners across Africa, prioritising accountability, integrity and commitment in all that we do. These principles are embedded in everything you, as a reseller, offer to your customers.

About AnyDesk

Founded in 2014, AnyDesk has quickly become one of the leading remote desktop software providers globally. With more than 200 million sessions per month and a presence in more than 190 countries, AnyDesk has revolutionised how businesses manage remote access, allowing IT professionals to offer support from anywhere in the world and helping businesses enable remote work seamlessly.