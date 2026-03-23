Cape Town BNPL start-up Happy Pay raises R86-million in seed funding

Cape Town-based “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) start-up Happy Pay has raised US$5-million (R86-million) in a seed funding round led by Paris-headquartered venture capital firm Partech.

The round also included participation from Futuregrowth Asset Management, 4Di Capital, E4E Africa, Equitable Ventures, Summit Deals, the University Technology Fund and Felix Strategic Investments.

Happy Pay, which says it has more than 600 000 registered users, operates what it describes as an “ad-subsidised payments network” — a model in which merchants and brands, rather than consumers, bear the cost of instalment payments.

The platform uses an AI-driven engine to match merchants with shoppers based on behavioural signals

Unlike traditional credit providers, which generate revenue through interest, fees or revolving balances, Happy Pay earns from the merchants whose products it promotes. Retailers pay because flexible payment options, paired with targeted advertising, can drive higher conversion rates, larger basket sizes and access to new customers.

The platform uses an AI-driven engine to match merchants with shoppers based on behavioural signals, transaction data and affordability insights. Offers are surfaced within Happy Pay’s own app as well as through partner apps and other digital channels, with instalment payments built into the checkout process.

Crucially, merchants pay only when a transaction is completed — not for impressions or clicks.

Merchant-funded model

“Our mission is simple, to make cash-flow management free for consumers,” said Wesley Billett, co-founder and CEO of Happy Pay. “If we can connect the right product to the right person at the right moment and remove payment friction, commerce itself can fund the flexibility. That allows us to deliver instalment payments without charging consumers interest.”

Billett said the company’s growth reflects a broader shift towards financial tools that offer flexibility without the burden of revolving debt.

“Traditional credit in South Africa is expensive, with the average credit-active consumer spending around 28% of their net income on debt repayments,” he said.

Matthieu Marchand, a principal at Partech, said the firm had evaluated BNPL companies across Africa, Europe and the US. “BNPL only makes sense when it delivers real affordability for consumers while helping merchants improve conversion, grow their client base, build loyalty and reduce acquisition costs.”

The fresh capital will be used to expand merchant partnerships, grow distribution across digital and physical channels and continue developing the platform’s AI-driven recommendations engine.

Happy Pay was founded in Cape Town and provides zero-cost instalment payments to consumers through its merchant-funded model. — (c) 2026 NewsCentral Media