Huawei nova 15 Max now available in South Africa

Modern life rarely slows down, and neither should your smartphone. Whether you’re navigating unfamiliar roads, capturing memories with friends or streaming your favourite content on the move, the new Huawei nova 15 Max is designed to keep up. Built around the nova series’ energetic and youthful spirit, it combines style, reliability and performance in a device that’s ready for every journey.

Now officially available in South Africa, the Huawei nova 15 Max lets users truly “Max Your Fun”. Combining intelligent navigation, exceptional battery life, immersive entertainment and dependable durability, it is a smartphone built to keep up with modern life. Starting at just R7 999, customers will also receive a Huawei added-value pack worth up to R7 596, including unlimited screen damage protection and Huawei FreeBuds SE valued at R1 499 at selected retailers.

Available in black, cyan and gold, the Huawei nova 15 Max balances performance with style, complementing its slim design and distinctive Star Ring camera layout. At a time when smartphone prices continue to rise across the industry, the Huawei nova 15 Max stands out by delivering flagship-inspired features, generous memory and storage, and one of the largest batteries in its category at a highly competitive price point.

Battery life built for long days

A smartphone is only useful if it can last the distance. At the heart of the Huawei nova 15 Max is an impressive 8 500mAh Huawei Super Battery, one of the largest batteries available in its category. Designed to support busy lifestyles, it helps users stay connected, entertained and productive throughout the day without constantly searching for a charger.

Real-world testing shows the device can support up to 23 hours of continuous video playback. The phone also supports reverse charging, allowing users to power compatible Huawei devices directly from their smartphone when needed. This effectively turns the Huawei nova 15 Max into a portable power bank, making it easy to keep compatible Huawei devices powered when you’re away from a charger.

Whether you’re commuting, travelling for business or heading away for the weekend, the Huawei nova 15 Max is built to keep going.

Ready for the realities of everyday life

South Africans need devices that can handle more than just office desks and coffee shop tables. The Huawei nova 15 Max has achieved the SGS Premium Performance Mark 5-Star Drop Resistance certification, helping reduce the risk of damage from everyday knocks and accidental drops. Precision sealing technology helps protect against dust and debris, while the IP65 rating provides resistance against dust and water exposure encountered during daily use.

Behind the scenes, on-device AI models intelligently adjust touch parameters when the screen or fingers are wet, helping maintain smooth and accurate operation in everyday situations.

From unexpected rain showers to busy days spent on the move, the device is engineered to provide added peace of mind.

Capture every moment, day or night

Life’s adventures deserve great photos, and the Huawei nova 15 Max is equipped to capture them. The smartphone features a 50-megapixel Ultra Vision camera with Huawei’s advanced RYYB colour filter array, which increases light intake by 40% compared to traditional solutions. Combined with a large 1/1.56-inch sensor and f1.9 aperture, the camera is designed to produce bright, detailed images even in challenging lighting conditions.

Whether you’re photographing a sunset over the coastline, capturing memories around a braai with friends or documenting your latest adventure after dark, the Huawei nova 15 Max delivers vibrant colours, impressive detail and natural-looking results. The camera is also supported by AI-powered features such as AI Best Expression, helping users select and refine the best moments from a sequence of shots, ensuring natural-looking smiles and more polished group photos.

Smarter navigation when it matters most

Whether you’re navigating Johannesburg traffic, exploring Cape Town’s winding roads or travelling somewhere entirely new, reliable navigation has become an essential part of everyday life.

The Huawei nova 15 Max introduces AI-powered navigation, a feature designed to maintain stable route guidance even when GPS signals become weak or inconsistent. Powered by Huawei’s self-developed AI fusion algorithm, the system intelligently calculates driving trajectories and helps maintain navigation continuity in challenging environments such as tunnels, dense urban areas and multi-level roads.

The result is a smoother and more dependable navigation experience that helps drivers stay confidently on course when conventional positioning systems may struggle.

Display and sound designed for entertainment anywhere

Whether you’re catching up on your favourite series, watching videos during your commute or navigating outdoors, the Huawei nova 15 Max is designed to deliver an immersive viewing experience.

Its large 6.84-inch OLED Eye Comfort Display combines vivid colours with smooth responsiveness and intelligent viewing adaptation. With up to 4 000 nits of dynamic peak brightness, the display remains clear and easy to view even under bright sunlight, making it ideal for navigation, streaming and everyday use.

Entertainment on the Huawei nova 15 Max extends beyond the display. Symmetrical stereo dual speakers deliver powerful, immersive sound, while the expansive soundstage makes everything from movies and music to podcasts and video calls clearer and more engaging. Whether you’re relaxing at home or sharing content with friends, the audio experience is designed to be heard and enjoyed.

Built to keep up with your lifestyle

With its massive 8 500mAh battery, SGS-certified durability, capable camera system and immersive display, the Huawei nova 15 Max is designed to deliver premium experiences without the premium price tag.

Available from just R7 999 through the Huawei Online Store, Huawei Experience Stores and selected retailers, customers will also receive a Huawei added-value pack worth up to R7 596, including unlimited screen damage protection and Huawei FreeBuds SE valued at R1 499 at selected retailers.