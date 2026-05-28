Paratus serves up pro padel in Maputo

As padel continues its rapid rise in popularity across Africa and around the world, Paratus Mozambique is bringing top talent, passionate players and communities together by sponsoring the highly anticipated Paratus Pro Padel Challenge, which takes place from 30 to 31 May 2026 at Padel Clube ATCM in Maputo.

The Paratus Pro Padel Challenge will feature top professional players from Mozambique and South Africa competing in a premium sporting event designed to further elevate the profile of padel in the region.

Mozambique’s first professional padel team sponsored by Paratus Mozambique, Karim Kanafani and Octávio Barros, will attend the event alongside two professional teams from South Africa, including last year’s winners, Clifford Charl and Gerard Pieterse, and the SA Women’s Team, Mikayla Plitt and Ziel Krynauw. The invited teams are recognised for their achievements, titles and contribution to the sport’s regional development.

The growth of padel has been incredible to watch … as a platform for connectivity of communities

More than simply a sporting event, the tournament reflects padel’s appeal as one of the world’s fastest-growing social sports, connecting people across cultures, countries and communities in much the same way Paratus connects people through technology and communications.

Professional padel player and Paratus ambassador Karim Kanafani will also host the event and demonstrate his internationally recognised talent on court. Kanafani has earned several international titles and is widely respected within the sport.

Vibrant atmosphere

Beyond the competition itself, the event promises a vibrant social atmosphere with entertainment, networking opportunities and interactive activities both on and off the court, highlighting the unique community spirit that has become synonymous with padel worldwide.

Country manager of Paratus Mozambique Rui Costa said: “The growth of padel has been incredible to watch, not only as a sport but as a platform for connectivity of communities. The Paratus Pro Padel Challenge reflects what Paratus stands for, bringing people together, creating shared experiences and building connections across borders. We are proud to host a world class event in Mozambique that celebrates competition.”

Event details

Event: Paratus Pro Padel Challenge

Date: 30 to 31 May 2026

Venue: Padel Clube ATCM, Maputo, Mozambique

About Paratus Mozambique

Paratus Mozambique is part of the Paratus Group, the largest privately owned pan-African network operator. Established in 2017, Paratus Mozambique offers fibre, wireless and satellite services throughout Mozambique via its numerous in-country points-of-presence and via its cross-border connectivity to anywhere in Africa and beyond. Paratus Mozambique provides a fully redundant and robust quality network that is backed by multiple terrestrial fibre routes and last-mile connectivity.

In delivering Africa’s quality network, Paratus Mozambique thinks big and believes passionately in the potential of Africa. The company is continually investing in infrastructure, in delivering real service and value and in providing unlimited reliable and affordable connectivity.