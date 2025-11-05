Acer AiTV arrives in South Africa, bringing 4K Google TV and AI-powered entertainment home

Acer Africa has officially launched the Acer AiTV, a compact, intelligent streaming device that turns any television into a 4K, artificial intelligence-enhanced smart entertainment hub. This marks a global first for Acer, with South Africa leading the worldwide rollout, and the product itself born from insights developed by the Acer Africa team.

“We’re incredibly proud that South Africa is the first market in the world to launch the Acer AiTV,” says Glenn Du Toit, country manager at Acer Africa. “It’s a moment that showcases both Acer’s commitment to the region and the strength of local innovation. This is technology designed for how South Africans live today – connected, adaptive and affordable.”

Developed for South African homes

The AiTV was engineered with South Africa’s connectivity realities in mind. With more than two million households now on fixed-line internet and the rise of daily uncapped broadband options from as little as R5, more people are ready to embrace streaming but they need hardware that’s both capable and cost-effective.

The Acer AiTV bridges that gap. It brings smooth 4K UHD streaming, Dolby audio and AI super resolution upscaling to any display, whether it’s a decade-old plasma or the latest OLED panel. Built on Google TV, it offers instant access to Netflix, Showmax, YouTube, eVOD, Disney+ and DStv Stream, while Google Assistant voice control and Chromecast make navigation effortless.

“We wanted to create something that could deliver the same premium experience to a family in Sandton as to a first-time smart device user in Soweto,” adds Du Toit. “It’s about inclusion, accessibility and impact.”

Designed in South Africa, made for the world

Conceptualised by Acer’s South African innovation team, the AiTV reflects how hybrid living has redefined technology use in local homes, blending work, study and play in the same space. Its compact design, AI acceleration, and smart home integration make it a natural fit for modern households, small offices and student apartments alike.

“We’re moving beyond smart homes into intelligent homes,” Du Toit explains. “Devices like the AiTV don’t just connect, they learn, anticipate and adapt to how we live.”

The launch follows Acer’s success with locally assembled desktops and monitors, reinforcing the company’s long-term investment in African innovation and digital inclusion.

Available now – with a gaming bonus

To celebrate the launch, Acer is running a limited-time promotion. Customers who buy an Acer AiTV between 1 October and 2 December 2025 from Incredible Connection, Computer Mania, Takealot or Amazon can register online to claim a free R250 Steam gaming voucher.

A new chapter for Acer in Africa

From locally developed design to regionally assembled products, Acer’s South African operations are helping redefine what innovation looks like in emerging markets. The AiTV is not just a smart device, it’s a statement that world-class tech can be imagined, engineered and launched right here at home.

The Acer AiTV 4K Google TV Box is available now nationwide. For more information, visit the Acer website.

Key specs

Resolution: 4K UHD (3 840×2 160)

4K UHD (3 840×2 160) Processor: Amlogic quad-core A55 CPU

Amlogic quad-core A55 CPU AI features: In-line NPU for AI upscaling

In-line NPU for AI upscaling Memory: 2GB DDR4 RAM

2GB DDR4 RAM Storage: 32GB eMMC + microSD (up to 512GB)

32GB eMMC + microSD (up to 512GB) Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet (1Gbit/s), USB-C, HDMI 2.1b, optical audio

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet (1Gbit/s), USB-C, HDMI 2.1b, optical audio Audio/visual: Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+

Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+ Operating system: Google TV (Android 14)

Where to buy

Available now from Incredible Connection, Computer Mania, Takealot Acer Africa Store and Game

Launch offer: Buy before 2 December 2025 and claim your R250 Steam voucher

