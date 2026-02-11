Why Acer is the strategic choice for South Africa’s educational future

As we enter the 2026 academic year, the conversation around educational technology has fundamentally shifted. For schools, universities and government departments across the globe, the challenge is no longer just about putting a laptop on every desk, it is about ensuring that every device serves as a bridge to future-ready skills in an AI-driven economy.

The days of offering hardware that is used for basic research and learner management systems are past us.

With the growth of online tools and artificial intelligence agents, such as ChatGPT, Canva and Gemini AI, a learners’ or teachers’ experience can fundamentally change based on the hardware that they use.

At Acer, we believe that education is our most valuable investment in the future. To get the most out of technology in the classroom, schools need more than hardware — they need online and on-device tools, effective professional development and a clear pedagogical framework. Acer brings all of this together, making it the strategic partner of choice for South Africa’s education and government sectors in 2026.

South Africa is currently moving from AI experimentation to core strategy execution. Calls from educational and government leaders for administrators, learners and teachers to embrace AI in everyday life are mounting as the benefits the technology offers in increasing efficiencies and the ability to automate time consuming tasks cannot be overlooked.

AI-ready innovation

Aside from performance, factors such as security, stable connectivity and on-device AI use requires a device that is capable of delivering all these tasks seamlessly. Acer is leading this charge by providing “AI-ready” hardware, such as the award-winning Acer Aspire AI, TravelMate AI and Chromebook Plus series, equipped with dedicated neural processing units (NPUs).

These devices do more than just run software; they enable:

Personalised learning: Tools like Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini allow for tailored tutoring experiences that adapt to a student’s unique pace.

Tools like Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini allow for tailored tutoring experiences that adapt to a student’s unique pace. Teacher empowerment: AI automates administrative tasks and assists in curriculum planning, freeing educators to focus on mentoring rather than paperwork.

AI automates administrative tasks and assists in curriculum planning, freeing educators to focus on mentoring rather than paperwork. Sustainable performance: By processing AI tasks locally on the device rather than in the cloud, we reduce data costs and ensure high-speed performance even in bandwidth-constrained environments. Multitasking has never been easier.

The ‘skills for innovation’ framework

A device is only as good as the teacher using it. This is why our partnership with Intel on the skills for innovation initiative is so critical. We don’t just deliver hardware; we provide a comprehensive ecosystem:

Professional development: Over 80 hours of e-learning to help educators transition from basic digital fluency to becoming innovation mentors.

Over 80 hours of e-learning to help educators transition from basic digital fluency to becoming innovation mentors. Ready-to-use content: More than 120 “starter packs” – modular, technology-infused lesson plans that help students master data analysis, computer-aided design and computational thinking.

More than 120 “starter packs” – modular, technology-infused lesson plans that help students master data analysis, computer-aided design and computational thinking. Proven Impact: Our 2024 data shows that 85% of teachers in the programme felt more confident using technology, while 92% of students reported higher engagement.

South African Caps curriculum

Acer Africa has entered into an agreement with local edtech developers CAPSGPT.com who have built a large language AI model that uses the latest chat tools to provide teachers with access to a grounded curriculum agent.

Teachers have the ability through a chat function to research topics, build lessons, create assessments and help in building explanations of key topics all aligned to the Caps curriculum.

The learner application allows high school learners to research subjects, ask for a clearer understanding of topics and prepare for exams using past grade 12 papers as the direct reference.

As CAPSGPT.com is locked into the Caps curriculum, the feedback is guaranteed to be accurate with no AI hallucination that often comes from competing AI tools. CAPSGPT.com will be available in March 2026.

Purpose-built for the South African reality

We understand the unique challenges of our local landscape, from energy efficiency needs to the demands of rugged classroom environments. Our educational range is designed with:

Durability and ergonomics: Ruggedised chassis and unique features like lowercase keyboards for early childhood development on the Chromebooks which help younger learners transition more naturally to digital literacy. Such attention to practical detail also assists learners with challenges such as dyslexia and phonetic association.

Ruggedised chassis and unique features like lowercase keyboards for early childhood development on the Chromebooks which help younger learners transition more naturally to digital literacy. Such attention to practical detail also assists learners with challenges such as dyslexia and phonetic association. Inclusivity: Our devices support diverse usage modes – from tablets for content consumption to convertible PCs for content creation – ensuring no student is left behind regardless of their learning style.

Our devices support diverse usage modes – from tablets for content consumption to convertible PCs for content creation – ensuring no student is left behind regardless of their learning style. Local support: With a strong presence in South Africa, including our own repair centres and local manufacturing for monitors, we provide the “proximity” and “listening” required to support large-scale government and institutional deployments.

Supporting national and continental goals

Our strategy aligns directly with the South African National Development Plan and the Continental Education Strategy for Africa (CESA 2026-2035). We are committed to helping the government close the digital divide and prepare a workforce that can thrive in the fourth industrial revolution.

The choice for 2026

Choosing Acer is not just a hardware procurement decision; it is a commitment to a sustainable, skills-based future. We invite school governing bodies, university administrators and government procurement officers to join us in shifting from “searching” for answers to “asking” the right questions about how technology can truly transform our classrooms.

