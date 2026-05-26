Reunert’s iqbusiness sets sights on tech consolidation

Reunert subsidiary iqbusiness is actively evaluating further technology-sector acquisitions following last week’s Silversoft deal, with CEO Rob Godlonton signalling an “active pipeline” targeting AI, cybersecurity, cloud, operational technology and industry-specific tech businesses.

The Silversoft acquisition, announced alongside Reunert’s interim results on Friday, gives iqbusiness an immediate position in the ERP and professional services automation market through Silversoft’s role as Deltek’s platinum regional partner.

The 20-year-old Silversoft brings more than 300 clients across consulting, architecture, engineering, legal and creative industries, and operations in South Africa, the UK and the Middle East.

The acquisition philosophy prioritises entrepreneurial businesses with strong leadership teams

But Godlonton said the Silversoft deal is “only one step in a much broader growth strategy”, with iqbusiness positioning itself as an active consolidator in what he described as a market entering a “significant consolidation phase” across specialist technology services and software-enabled businesses.

The pipeline focus areas confirmed by Godlonton are AI and data services, cybersecurity, cloud and digital platforms, operational technology platforms, and industry-specialised technology businesses.

The acquisition philosophy, he said, prioritises entrepreneurial businesses with strong leadership teams, differentiated capabilities and cultural fit – with retained entrepreneurial leadership a stated principle rather than full integration into a corporate structure.

ICT growth strategy

For Reunert – a 138-year-old JSE-listed industrial group founded in 1888 with operations spanning electrical engineering, ICT and applied electronics – the iqbusiness expansion reflects an increasingly assertive ICT growth strategy.

The Silversoft acquisition adds international scale to iqbusiness’s existing African footprint, with stated ambitions to “accelerate international growth” across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

Silversoft co-founder and CEO Jacques du Buisson, who also serves as co-chair of the Deltek Partner Advisory Council, will continue to lead the Silversoft business under iqbusiness.

Godlonton said the broader market opportunity for iqbusiness lies in the trend of organisations increasingly seeking “integrated partners capable of delivering both strategic advisory and technology execution”.

The company has not disclosed indicative deal sizes for the pipeline opportunities, the geographic split between South African and international targets, or expected timing. — © 2026 NewsCentral Media