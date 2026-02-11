Fyndae wants to turn lost-item recovery into Africa’s trust infrastructure

Across Africa, security failures often have less to do with a lack of personnel and more about a lack of trust. While information, witnesses and helpers are available, systems for verifying individuals, validating information and enabling safe collaboration are fragmented or inaccessible.

Fyndae, a platform developed in South Africa, aims to address this challenge by focusing on where trust is most crucial: everyday human interactions.

Initially launched as a community-driven lost-item recovery platform, Fyndae allows people to report lost items, submit verified tips and reward honest recovery. However, behind this initial use case lies a broader ambition to build a human verification and collaboration layer that can support security, identity and information sharing across Africa.

Human verification, not blind automation

Unlike many platforms that rely purely on automation or anonymous reporting, Fyndae is built around verified human participation. Each interaction, from reporting an item to claiming a reward, is logged, structured and traceable.

This approach addresses a persistent problem in digital security systems: information without accountability. Anonymous tips, unverified reports and siloed databases often generate noise rather than intelligence.

Fyndae’s model prioritises who is providing information, why they are providing it and how outcomes are validated. According to the founder, Macdonald Obinna, “this focus on real human verification is essential in environments where trust in institutions is uneven and digital fraud is widespread”.

From lost items to security infrastructure

Lost-item recovery may seem narrow, but it offers a practical testing ground for trust, incentives and verification. When someone finds a missing item or document, they face real risks like scams, false claims or unsafe handovers. Fyndae mediates these interactions, minimising exposure and ensuring rewards are released once outcomes are confirmed.

The same principles apply to broader security use cases: structured reporting, controlled communication and outcome-based validation.

This positions Fyndae as more than a consumer platform. The company envisions it as foundational infrastructure for collaboration among individuals, private security firms, organisations, and, eventually, public safety institutions.

Enabling collaboration across Africa’s security ecosystem

Africa’s security landscape is highly fragmented. Private security companies, community patrols, corporate security teams, and law enforcement agencies often operate in isolation, even when addressing overlapping challenges.

Fyndae’s long-term vision is to provide a neutral, human-verified collaboration platform where information can be shared responsibly across these groups without compromising safety or privacy.

Instead of replacing existing systems, the platform aims to connect them, enabling verified reports, recoveries and incidents to flow between trusted parties with clear accountability.

Accessible KYC for African companies

Another key pillar of Fyndae’s roadmap is an accessible KYC (know your customer) infrastructure for African businesses.

Many start-ups and SMEs face challenges with identity verification due to high costs, limited coverage or solutions that do not reflect local realities. Fyndae aims to provide human-backed verification tools that are affordable, adaptable and designed for African markets.

This could enable businesses to verify users, partners and contributors more reliably, while empowering individuals to exercise greater control over how their identities and information are used.

Security as a shared responsibility

Fyndae’s underlying philosophy is that security should not be exclusive to governments or large corporations. When information, verification and incentives are structured effectively, communities themselves can become powerful participants in security.

By rewarding ethical behaviour and validating real human actions, the platform reframes security as a collaborative effort rather than a top-down enforcement model.

Looking ahead

Fyndae is currently focused on adoption, partnerships and strengthening its verification systems. While information sharing and lost-item recovery remain the entry point, the company’s ambition is far broader: to become Africa’s human verification and security collaboration layer.

In a continent where information is abundant, but trust is scarce, Fyndae is betting that verified humans, not algorithms, are the missing link.