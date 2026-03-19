Africa’s first Nvidia RTX Pro GPU servers have landed

For years, African developers, researchers, studios and AI teams have had no choice but to rent GPU infrastructure from overseas. This meant paying in dollars or euros, contending with high latency and depending on support teams in different time zones. Worse, their workloads and data sat outside South Africa, creating real data sovereignty and compliance headaches.

HOSTAFRICA is changing that with locally hosted Nvidia RTX Pro GPU servers, available for the first time in South Africa. The infrastructure delivers sub-5ms latency in the Johannesburg area, 20ms to Cape Town, predictable performance and fast response times. And because the servers are hosted in-country, sensitive data stays in South Africa — supporting Popia-aligned operations and removing the compliance guesswork that comes with offshore infrastructure.

No more dollar or euro invoices, no more waiting for overseas support, just fast, local GPU compute built for Africa, by a team that is investing in the local digital economy.

Built for performance: serious hardware muscle

Each server is designed around dedicated, professional-grade components, including:

Features HOSTAFRICA Local GPU Typical Overseas GPU Region Hosting location South Africa (local) Europe/US/other regions Data residency Data stays in South Africa Data processed/stored outside South Africa Compliance Popia-ready options available Compliance depends on foreign region/provider Billing Rand Often dollar/euro (exchange-rate risk) Latency in South Africa Designed for <5ms Joburg area (network dependent) Higher and more variable GPU RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Server Edition Varies by provider/tier VRAM per GPU 96GB VRAM Varies (often lower on entry tiers) CPU Dual Epyc Turin CPUs Varies by provider/tier Storage NVMe Varies (may be network/standard SSD) Network uplink 1GbE uplinks (upgradable to 10GbE) Varies by region/tier GPU allocation Dedicated GPU usage (isolated resources) Often shared/contended tiers Support 24/7 local support Remote support queues/call centers

Simple, local GPU pricing – built for African teams

GPU compute should not cost you a premium just because you’re in Africa. Our Nvidia RTX Pro GPUs are priced in rand, billed locally and backed by South African support, so you get enterprise-grade performance without the overhead of offshore infrastructure. Whether you’re training models, rendering at scale, or running real-time inference, there’s a plan sized for your workload, with low latency, Popia-ready compliance — no currency risk built in.

Not all GPU servers are built the same. Every Nvidia RTX Pro GPU server is configured with virtual server RAM, while GPU and CPU resources are exclusively reserved. You get the full power of the Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, paired with AMD Epyc processors, DDR5 memory and NVMe storage, in a setup designed to handle demanding workloads without compromise. The comparison speaks for itself.

Pricing table (monthly)

Plan Price (excl VAT) GPU VRAM / MIG vCPU RAM NVMe SSD Network Location Neural Core 24 R 17.5k /month RTX Pro 6000 1 MIG • 24GB GDDR7 (fully isolated) 16 vCPU (AMD Epyc 9455) 128GB DDR5 500GB 1Gbit/s uplink Joburg Neural Core 48 R 34k /month RTX Pro 6000 2 MIG • 48GB GDDR7 (fully isolated) 32 vCPU (AMD Epyc 9455) 256GB DDR5 1TB Fully isolated 1Gbit/s uplink Joburg Neural Core 96 R 67k /month RTX Pro 6000 4 MIG • 96GB GDDR7 (fully isolated) 64 vCPU (AMD Epyc 9455) 512GB DDR5 2TB Fully isolated 1Gbit/s uplink Joburg

Which industries will benefit?

The use cases for Nvidia RTX Pro GPU servers are diverse and can support any developer or team with demanding performance requirements. The following industries, however, will see the most immediate benefit:

AI researchers and data scientists: Fine-tune models like Llama 3 and run advanced experiments without competing for resources in shared cloud environments.

Fine-tune models like Llama 3 and run advanced experiments without competing for resources in shared cloud environments. Creative studios: Accelerate photorealistic rendering with tools like Octane or Redshift.

Accelerate photorealistic rendering with tools like Octane or Redshift. Enterprise AI teams: Host private LLMs on corporate data locally, keeping sensitive information in-house while still enabling modern AI workflows.

Why GPUs matter

GPU servers are chosen because they turn days of compute into hours, and they are known to do so reliably at scale.

Five common reasons teams choose GPU servers:

Training large AI/ML models dramatically faster than CPU-only environments Running real-time inference for vision, NLP and chatbot workloads Powering HPC simulations (climate, engineering, drug discovery, etc) Accelerating analytics and visualisation on massive datasets Delivering pro-grade rendering, animation and video processing

With our one-click AI stacks, you don’t need to spend days setting up drivers, runtimes and frameworks. You can launch quickly and focus on building, training and creating.

About HOSTAFRICA

HOSTAFRICA, founded in 2016 by Michael Osterloh and two experienced hosting entrepreneurs from Europe, is focused on expanding digital opportunities for entrepreneurs and businesses across Africa. HOSTAFRICA supports over 100 000 customers with a broad range of hosting services and continues to grow its presence across the continent with local teams and locally relevant support. Contact [email protected] to learn more.