The power of cloud-native modernisation

For many organisations, modernisation isn’t just about upgrading technology, it’s about unlocking new opportunities, increasing agility and driving business resilience.

The shift to cloud-native architectures is helping businesses break free of legacy constraints that slow down innovation, add operational complexity and drive up costs. Yet the journey to modernisation is not always straightforward.

Companies that have successfully navigated this transition have seen significant improvements in scalability, security, cost efficiency and speed to market. Whether in financial services, fintech, telecommunications or retail, the benefits of cloud transformation are clear.

Let’s explore some of the key wins from real-world modernisation initiatives, highlighting the value of cloud adoption across different industries.

Identifying and breaking free of legacy constraints

Traditional IT environments were built for stability, not flexibility. Many enterprises find themselves limited by ageing infrastructure, high maintenance costs and slow software release cycles.

When a fast-growing fintech company embarked on its cloud native modernisation journey, it faced several challenges from both the technical and business perspectives:

There was a tangible loss in revenue as system outages frequently occurred.

Time spent fixing application, database and server issues slowed down the product road map, leading to lost opportunities.

Their infrastructure struggled to handle peak traffic, leading to performance issues.

New feature releases were delayed due to complex deployment processes.

Security and compliance needed strengthening as they scaled and began getting audited.

In complex systems, especially ones that have been in place for a long time, it can be difficult to know where to start and which areas will provide the most value. Implementing an iterative process while equipping key members of the different teams inside an organisation yields the best results and ensures long-term sustainability of the modernisation efforts.

The company in question decided to embark on a few simultaneous workstreams to modernise its systems and processes:

Move to containers: Allowed the company to run its workloads anywhere, including Kubernetes.

Allowed the company to run its workloads anywhere, including Kubernetes. Move to modern observability: Allowed it to understand and gain visibility into systems.

Allowed it to understand and gain visibility into systems. Move to modern DevSecOps: Allowed them to build, test, deploy and move workloads at massive scale.

Move to containers

Moving workloads to containers immediately allows organisations to run their workloads anywhere with ease. Containers bring the environment running the application closer to the developers, allowing them to deploy faster, and it removes some of the burden of operations teams. It also allows the workload to run anywhere that containers can.

In this case, the company was advised to use Kubernetes to enable container orchestration at scale, allowing developers to deploy rapidly and lower overall infrastructure costs by optimally utilising virtual machines.

By migrating to a cloud-native Kubernetes platform, the company transformed its IT environment. It moved from rigid, hardware-dependent systems to a scalable, agile cloud-native foundation that allowed for rapid innovation.

Move to modern observability

Any distributed system, whether it’s a database running on virtual machines or in the cloud, or containers running applications in Kubernetes or directly on machines, requires centralised observability to unlock insights around the stability and performance of applications.

By utilising a cloud-native observability platform, the company allowed all stakeholders to debug and resolve core issues that existed for an extended period. It moved from days of investigating and debugging to being notified of issues as and when they happen.

Move to modern DevSecOps

As organisations accelerate to meet demands of customers, the silos of different teams become a hindrance in achieving the velocity needed. The legacy way of requesting hardware and virtual machines, getting security approval because standards are harder to enforce across a fleet of manually configured servers, and developers handing off applications to be deployed have historically created friction points in application delivery.

By moving to modern DevSecOps processes, the company can deploy features and fixes faster and ensure the underlying infrastructure and applications are secure. With standardised patterns of building and deploying applications, all stakeholders were able to maintain their requirements while significantly reducing time to market.

The result?

✅ Improved uptime and performance, ensuring a seamless user experience and no loss in revenue.

✅ Faster software deployment cycles, enabling quicker feature roll-outs.

✅ Enhanced security and compliance, reducing regulatory risks.

✅ Reduced time to market, allowing new products to be rolled out earlier.

Where are you on your journey?

