How to know when it’s time to shift to a managed service

Every business starts with the best intentions when building and nurturing its own systems and processes. Building everything in-house can feel empowering, cost-effective, and in many cases, absolutely necessary because it is the only option.

Yet, as organisations grow and priorities shift, there comes a point where the balance tips, and what once seemed like a streamlined approach begins to get in the way of progress. For many, this is the moment to consider whether a managed service might be the way – but the decision isn’t a simple one: you must consider the tradeoffs, benefits, drawbacks, limitations, costs and more before you can make the right choice for whatever managed service you are evaluating.

One isn’t better than the other

The first thing to recognise is that managed services aren’t inherently better than doing it yourself. They are simply a tool to help organisations achieve specific outcomes. When deciding whether to outsource certain functions, it’s useful to start by asking: what does my team need to focus on to drive the most value for our business? If managing infrastructure, troubleshooting performance issues or handling day-to-day IT tasks are taking time away from strategic initiatives, it might be worth exploring alternatives. In some cases, troubleshooting and managing the day-to-day are the strategic initiatives.

The keyword is ‘when’

One of the clearest signs that DIY is becoming a burden is when complexity starts to outpace your team’s capacity. As businesses grow, so do their technical ecosystems. It might begin with a single application or server, but before long you’re managing multiple environments, platforms and interconnected systems. In these situations, the hours and expertise required to maintain stability can snowball. This doesn’t mean your team isn’t capable; it simply means their attention may be better spent elsewhere – like on innovation or enhancing customer experience, and is now being slowed down by tasks that were once simple enough for a small business.

However, managed services aren’t just about offloading complexity – they’re about creating space. By delegating routine maintenance and problem-solving to external experts, organisations often gain the bandwidth to focus on what matters most. This might mean faster product roll-outs, more time spent on creative problem solving, or simply giving your team room to breathe and avoid burnout. It’s not about replacing your team – it’s about enabling them to excel in the areas that only they can handle. That IT genius sitting in your office wants to solve and innovate, not keep the lights on.

Sometimes DIY makes sense

At the same time, it’s important to acknowledge the scenarios where DIY might still make sense. Not every company needs or can afford a managed service – and there is nothing wrong with that. For smaller businesses or those with tighter budgets, managing systems internally might remain the most viable option, even if it requires a bit more effort.

Additionally, there are situations where having full control over your systems is essential, whether due to the need for bespoke configurations or precise security requirements. Sometimes you simply don’t trust outsiders to handle critical systems.

Instant expertise

Another factor to consider is the value of expertise. Managed services often come with access to specialists and resources that smaller teams may not have in-house. This can be especially useful when navigating new technologies or tackling problems that fall outside your team’s core skill set. However, for organisations that already have robust internal expertise and enjoy the flexibility to experiment and iterate on their own terms, sticking with DIY can provide valuable learning opportunities and deeper ownership of their systems. It depends on the circumstances.

The tradeoff

The decision to adopt a managed service ultimately comes down to the tradeoffs. What are you gaining, and what are you giving up? Managed services can free up time, reduce the cognitive load on your team and allow you to focus on strategic goals. But they also mean relinquishing some control and committing to recurring costs. For organisations that thrive on adaptability and prefer to keep costs variable, DIY may remain the right fit for longer. For others, offloading some tasks unlocks their team.

One way to approach this decision is to start small. Not everything needs to be outsourced at once, and sometimes the best path forward is to test the waters with a single managed function. For instance, an organisation might continue to handle core infrastructure internally but outsource monitoring or automation. This incremental approach allows you to assess the impact of managed services without fully committing upfront.

What makes sense for your team?

Ultimately, there’s no universal answer to whether DIY or managed services are better, and to be honest, there shouldn’t really be one. Both have their place, and the right choice depends entirely on your organisation’s priorities, capabilities and resources. The key is to stay flexible and revisit the question as your business evolves. Managed services aren’t the ultimate cure, but they can be a powerful tool to help you refocus on what really drives value.

The best advice is to avoid framing this decision as an either/or scenario. Instead, think of it as a spectrum – a way to balance what you need to control with what you’d prefer to delegate. By doing so, you can ensure that your organisation’s approach to managing systems remains aligned with its broader goals, no matter how those goals evolve.

The author, Charl Barkhuizen, is marketing manager at LSD Open

