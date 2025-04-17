Tips for staying safe in the age of AI fakes

Crypto is growing fast in South Africa, and with that – unfortunately – comes a rise in scams that target curious and ambitious investors.

As someone who works at the heart of this industry, I’ve seen just how important it is to stay informed, sceptical and in control of your own financial journey. In a world where AI and deepfake technology can replicate real people, critical thinking and verifying information through trusted, official channels are more important than ever.

Just recently, I received a message from someone claiming they were scammed by me. They sent through a video call as “proof” – but it was completely fake, an AI-generated version of me asking for money, yet it looked eerily real. This is the level of sophistication scammers are using today, and no one is immune.

Clarity over hype

Let’s be clear: Binance is the world’s largest crypto platform – but it’s not your financial advisor, and it’s not a shortcut to overnight wealth. What we offer is access to tools, knowledge and secure technology to help you make your own smart decisions.

In South Africa, crypto adoption is rising because people are hungry for better financial options. But with that opportunity comes risk. So, here’s what I want every South African crypto user to know:

Binance is a platform, not a promise: We’ll never offer guaranteed returns or message you asking for money or investments. That’s simply not how we operate.

Start your crypto journey with confidence

Binance gives you the tools to explore crypto, but it won’t tell you what to buy or promise profits. That’s on you – and that’s a good thing.

The platform is built to empower you, not to make choices for you. Learn the ropes, ask questions and trust yourself to steer. With a focus on safety, education and solid support, Binance makes it easy to get started. You’re not alone – but you are in control.

No one from Binance will DM you investment advice, secret tips or guaranteed profits. If they do, it’s a scam – report and move on.

In an age of deepfakes, trust yourself first

Technology can fake faces and voices – and even live calls. But it can’t fake integrity. Binance will never ask you for money, never offer “insider” tips and never pressure you to act fast. Scammers rely on confusion and assumptions – don’t let them catch you off-guard.

Think of Binance as your compass, not your map. We’ll help point you in the right direction, but the journey is yours to take. Scammers, on the other hand, are like fake maps – promising shortcuts but leading you into financial traps.

As AI continues to evolve, separating real from fake will only get more difficult. That’s why it’s vital to trust what you know about Binance and, more importantly, trust yourself. Ask questions. Learn the basics. Stay curious. And never act on advice unless you understand it.

Binance is here to empower you, not to direct you.

In a world where seeing isn’t always believing, let’s lean on education, community and critical thinking. That’s how we build a mental firewall that no scammer – no matter how slick – can get past.

Stay informed, stay sceptical and most importantly, stay in control by getting the facts from official sources at www.binance.com/en/blog/security .

The author, Rachel Conlan, is chief marketing officer at Binance

