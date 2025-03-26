Protect your business from crypto cyberthreats – risks and solutions

The world of crypto offers tremendous opportunities, but it also comes with its risks. Whether it’s market volatility, cyberthreats or human errors, managing these risks is essential for navigating the long-term crypto journey.

Binance’s ongoing commitment to strengthening cybersecurity and helping law enforcement combat cybercrime has been recognised globally by authorities.

Samukele Mkhize, country compliance head and money laundering reporting officer for South Africa at Binance, explains the fundamentals of risk management and security in crypto. He shares actionable strategies to help protect your investments for the long term. Let’s dive in.

Q: How do hacks and security breaches in organisations happen?

A: Hackers often exploit security vulnerabilities in wallets, exchanges or blockchain networks using techniques such as malware, phishing and direct code manipulation. These attacks are frequently sophisticated, allowing cybercriminals to bypass weak security measures and steal funds.

Binance takes a proactive approach to security within the web3 space. By collaborating with third-party services, Binance enhances its ability to track and recover stolen funds, which strengthens overall cybersecurity efforts.

Q: In the unfortunate case that you find yourself the victim of an attack, what should you do?

A: Here are some steps to mitigate the damage:

If you’ve provided sensitive information, immediately change your passwords and freeze your bank account or any affected financial accounts.

Report the incident to local law enforcement. Binance regularly cooperates with law enforcement, which leads to detections and seizures. While recovering your funds is never guaranteed, this is typically the only available course of action.

Be cautious of “recovery services”. While some may offer legitimate assistance, many are scams that make false promises or require upfront payments. Don’t get scammed twice.

Q: What measures do you have in place as an organisation should a user lose their assets?

A: Despite the best security measures, unforeseen circumstances can still arise. To address this, Binance established the Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) in July 2018. A portion of trading fees is allocated to the SAFU to provide an additional layer of financial security in the event of a platform incident. We maintain the fund at US$1-billion in the stablecoin USDC to ensure it remains a robust safety net for our users.

Q: How does Binance protect its users from cyberthreats, and what can users do to mitigate the risk of hacks?

A: At Binance, responsible growth means prioritising user safety. In 2024, we significantly increased our investment in compliance programmes, surpassing last year’s numbers. This has led to the creation of a 650-person compliance team and the achievement of 21 global regulatory authorisations, more than any other exchange.

These efforts have strengthened internal operations and created a safer digital financial ecosystem from advanced platform security to proactive risk management, Binance’s commitment to security ensures we remain a trusted leader in the industry.

A layered security approach is key to mitigating hacks. Enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) significantly reduces the risk of unauthorised access. Staying informed about security best practices helps users navigate the crypto landscape safely.

Having a strong compliance team – which includes regulators, senior investigators and cybercrime specialists – ensures that security threats are quickly identified and addressed. While blockchain technology is secure, no system is immune to threats. Investing in advanced security solutions and best-in-class methodologies enhances protection and provides peace of mind for both investors and users.

Q: How do you stay ahead of hackers?

A: Hackers constantly refine their tactics, often exploiting outdated security measures. To stay ahead, continuous education and vigilance are crucial.

Follow reputable sources like Binance Academy, Binance Research, Messari and The Block.

Engage with crypto communities such as Reddit’s r/cryptocurrency and Binance’s official Telegram channels.

Practice simulated trading on platforms like Binance Futures Testnet to refine strategies without financial risk.

Q: Any final thoughts to share?

A: As digital asset adoption grows, cyberthreats will become more prevalent. Strengthening collaboration between industry leaders like Binance and law enforcement is crucial for effective crime prevention and response.

Risk management and security aren’t optional – they are the foundation of a successful, long-term crypto journey. Responsible exchanges must continuously enhance their security systems to protect users and maintain trust in the industry. Scammers thrive on urgency, but a little vigilance goes a long way. The best defence against these deceptive tactics is staying one step ahead – double-checking approvals, verifying fees with trusted tools and never rushing into transactions.

