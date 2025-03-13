TCS | Across South Africa in an EV: how one man did it before charging stations

Shaun Maidment crossed South Africa in an electric car, a BMW i3, before there was a network of charging infrastructure along the national routes – and he has a heck of a story to tell about his adventure.

Charging infrastructure along South Africa’s national routes is now so commonplace that a cross-country trip in an EV is a daily occurrence.

But this was not always the case, and drivers in the early days of EVs in South Africa often had to rely on their wits and the kindness of strangers to keep their batteries charged on long-distance trips.

Maidment is one of South Africa’s original EV enthusiasts.

As the proud owner of what was once officially recognised as the highest-mileage BMW i3 in Africa – it now has 365 000km on the clock – he dared to travel across the length and breadth of South Africa long before charging infrastructure was commonplace.

Maidment tells the TechCentral Show’s Nkosinathi Ndlovu about:

What inspired him in 2017 to take his first drive from Johannesburg to Cape Town in an EV;

How he planned the trip, knowing that at the time there were not enough charging stations along the way;

Some anecdotes from his travels, including the interesting people he met along the way;

What his travels have taught him about the best way to drive an EV;

How much mileage he is getting out of his i3 compared to when it was new; and

His thoughts on the future of electric mobility in South Africa.

Maidment’s insights on EVs are based on years of personal experience. This episode of the show is not to be missed.

