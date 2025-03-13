DStv reverses course on strict concurrent streaming limit

MultiChoice Group has reversed course on its decision to limit DStv Stream to only one device at a time, a move that led to criticism from consumers when the restriction was first imposed.

The change, which is with immediate effect, will allow customers to stream content from DStv concurrently on two devices, including smart TVs.

The broadcaster said the decision to allow for two concurrent streams is in response to “changing viewing habits” where “more families now stream individually on personal devices”.

It’s the right time to bring back the second stream to supplement our overall value proposition

MultiChoice previously limited the number of concurrent streams in an effort to stamp out password sharing, which has become a problem for streaming media companies worldwide.

The change affects DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact subscribers and not those on the entry-level bouquets. DStv Stream standalone customers will also benefit from an additional concurrent stream on any device, MultiChoice said.

“The latest development builds on the DStv Stream enhancements introduced last year. These include cloud PVR functionality that offers the ability to pause and rewind up to 24 hours without a decoder, an improved ‘Watch from Start’ feature, a refreshed interface with personalised recommendations, better overall stability and AI-driven content suggestions – with each new feature designed to make streaming seamless and more user friendly,” it said.

Sports fans

It’s likely good news for sports fans, who can also now keep tabs across multiple screens on live sports events that are being broadcast on the MultiChoice-owned SuperSport channels at the same time.

“DStv Premium customers, who already receive Showmax at no extra cost, now have access to two DStv streams and two Showmax streams, bringing their total concurrent streaming options to four,” MultiChoice said in a statement.

“DStv Compact customers also now have two DStv streams, can add Showmax to their subscription at a discount, and enjoy two Showmax streams, also giving them four concurrent streaming options in total.”

MultiChoice South Africa CEO Byron du Plessis said in the statement: “With shifting viewing habits and growing connectivity, it’s the right time to bring back the second stream to supplement our overall value proposition.”

MultiChoice, which typically implements price adjustments to its DStv bouquets every April, is expected to announce its 2025 price adjustments in the coming days, TechCentral has learnt. — © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: