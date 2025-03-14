MTN SuperFlex: the ultimate digital-first mobile plan with no contracts

In a world where convenience is vital, mobile users expect simplicity, flexibility and full control over their connectivity. SuperFlex is redefining mobile freedom by offering a seamless, digital experience with no paperwork, no long queues and no lengthy customer service calls, just quick, hassle-free management through the MTN app.

With SuperFlex, you can sign up online within minutes whether you need a new Sim or an eSim, getting started is as simple as:

Signing up online: A quick, paperless process that takes just minutes.

A quick, paperless process that takes just minutes. Selecting your plan: Choose your data and enjoy unlimited local calls and SMSes.

Choose your data and enjoy unlimited local calls and SMSes. Activating instantly

Once you’re on SuperFlex, you have complete control over your plan all from your phone. Using the MTN app you can:

Adjust your plan whenever you need

View your data usage in real-time

Cancel anytime with just a click of a button

SuperFlex is not just about flexible mobile plans; it’s about making connectivity more accessible. You also have the option of adding a smartphone of your choice using your bank card’s budget facility to pay off your smartphone over an extended period – no contracts and no lock-ins.

Digital first

Speaking about MTN’s vision for a digital-first mobile experience, Bertus van der Vyver, GM for residential and postpaid at MTN South Africa, said: “Superflex is built for the modern customer who values simplicity, transparency and control. We have removed the complexity, allowing users to get connected quickly with the convenience of managing their SuperFlex plan on their terms.”

Superflex is more than just another mobile plan – it is a movement towards digital-first, flexible and stress-free connectivity. No contracts, no credit checks and no waiting in line – just a fast, simple and fully digital mobile experience.

Join the Superflex revolution today and experience mobile on your terms. Get R100 off your first month on the 10GB plan and enjoy unlimited local calls and unlimited SMSes. Available online only at www.mtn.co.za/home/superflex.

About the MTN South Africa

Launched in 1994, MTN South Africa is a subsidiary of MTN Group, a leading emerging markets operator with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of modern, connected life. MTN Group is listed on the JSE under the share code “MTN”. Our strategy is Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress. Follow us on X or LinkedIn.

