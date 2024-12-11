DStv Stream is gaining momentum

DStv Stream data shows South Africans are streaming more content than ever — and that’s translating into solid revenue growth for parent MultiChoice Group.

The shift from tradition TV broadcasts towards over-the-top streaming platforms continues to accelerate, with MultiChoice revealing on Wednesday that DStv Stream, the internet-based (and slightly cheaper) version of its satellite bouquets, served up more than 560 petabytes of content in the past year.

The data is based on 12 months’ usage from 30 November 2023 to 30 November 2024, it said. The company did not reveal how many subscribers have signed up for DStv Stream as opposed to its traditional satellite fare.

Despite occasional hiccups in streaming quality – which admittedly is an issue that occurs with less frequency than it did in the past – DStv Stream saw a 71% year-on-year increase in revenue, as reported in its most recent financial results, while the platform saw new features such as “Watch from Start” and “Cloud PVR” incorporated into its user interface.

Most watched

The most-watched content on DStv stream in 2024 included:

Most-streamed live sports event: South Africa vs Scotland rugby clash (10 November), where the Springboks won 32-15

South Africa vs Scotland rugby clash (10 November), where the Springboks won 32-15 Most-watched movie: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, featuring Jason Momoa

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, featuring Jason Momoa Most-watched international series: Yellowstone returned with new episodes from season 5

Yellowstone returned with new episodes from season 5 Most-binged local series: Mzansi Magic’s My Brother’s Keeper is a Safta-nominated drama

SpongeBob Square Pants, created in 1999, topped the list for the most-streamed children’s content, followed closely by Teen Titans Go and Bluey.

According to MultiChoice, 560PB of streamed content is equivalent to roughly 430 million hours of streaming or 215 million movies, based on an average size of 1.3GB/hour. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

