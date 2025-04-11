TCS+ | Inside MTN’s big brand overhaul

The Better Connection. Everywhere You Go. Or simply just Y’ello. Brand identity matters, and MTN South Africa – one of South Africa’s most valued brands – is keenly aware of that fact.

Indeed, when a big consumer brand changes its brand positioning, it’s always a big deal – not only because of the work involved behind the scenes but also because it helps shift the narrative for that brand in small but important ways in the public consciousness.

For a handful of times in its storied, 31-year history, MTN has refreshed its brand image. And it’s just hit the “play” button on the latest overhaul.

In this episode of TechCentral’s TCS+ business technology podcast, MTN South Africa GM for residential and post-paid services Bertus van der Vyver unpacks the company’s latest brand identity and why it made the decisions it did.

In the podcast, Van der Vyver chats about:

Whether brand ends up influencing strategy, or the other way around;

How the new brand positioning – the payoff line is Together We Make Moves – aligns with MTN’s ongoing efforts around customer experience, network innovation and its service offerings;

How consumers will experience the brand refresh;

How the changes tie into MTN’s social and business commitments; and

How MTN’s new brand identity will allow the company to differentiate itself in the market, including in relation to its competitors.

Don’t miss this fascinating conversation about the value and importance of branding.

