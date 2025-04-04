MTN rethinks connectivity for Africa’s diverse realities

Across sub-Saharan Africa, mobile phones are often the first and only gateway to the internet. Yet, while nearly 90% of the population is now covered by mobile broadband, only 27% are actually online.

And in rural areas – home to a majority of the population – that gap is even more pronounced. These figures remind us that coverage does not equal inclusion. Infrastructure, while essential, must be supported by affordability, usability and resilience to drive meaningful connectivity.

At MTN, we’ve always believed in the power of connectivity to unlock potential and drive inclusive progress. But we also recognise that traditional infrastructure alone may not be enough to bridge the digital divide – especially in the most remote and underserved communities. That’s why we’re exploring complementary technologies like low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity through strategic partnerships. These innovations have the potential to significantly extend the reach, resilience and reliability of our networks, bringing us closer to a world where everyone, everywhere, is connected.

People can connect using the devices they already have, without the need for specialised equipment

Our first trial with satellite-to-mobile innovation began in Liberia, where, in partnership with Lynk Global, we conducted the continent’s first trial of satellite connectivity to standard mobile phones. It was a small but significant step – proving that even in some of the most difficult-to-reach areas, people could connect without new or specialised devices.

We’ve since built on that learning. More recently, in Vryburg, a rural town in South Africa’s North West province, we completed a similar technical trial – again with Lynk. The satellite-to-mobile call was Africa’s first of its kind, built on what we had previously learned in Liberia. These trials are part of a broader initiative aimed at testing practical solutions that could help bridge persistent coverage and usage gaps.

Why satellite matters now

LEO satellite systems orbit the Earth at altitudes between 160km and 2 000km – much closer than traditional geostationary satellites. This proximity enables lower latency and more efficient data transfer, making services like voice calls and messaging viable even in areas far from towers or fibre links, which is why they’re ideal for expanding connectivity to remote and underserved regions.

Crucially, this technology is designed to work with regular mobile phones on 2G, 4G and eventually 5G networks, depending on the satellite provider. This means people can connect using the devices they already have, without the need for specialised equipment, making the solution more practical for underserved and remote communities. It works with the mobile phones that people already use – there’s no need for expensive or hard-to-find hardware. For a continent where cost remains one of the primary barriers to connectivity, this opens real possibilities.

And while infrastructure costs have historically limited our ability to reach sparsely populated or geographically remote communities, satellite technologies offer a scalable and cost-effective complement, one that aligns with our goal to achieve 99% broadband population coverage in South Africa, and to drive similar efforts across our markets.

However, even where coverage is available, adoption often lags. According to the GSMA, more than 60% of sub-Saharan Africans live within mobile broadband coverage but remain offline. The reasons are layered: affordability of data and devices, lack of digital literacy, and uncertainty around the value of being online.

These are challenges we cannot address with technology alone. It requires partnerships, education, ecosystem development and, most importantly, empathy. When we talk about digital inclusion, we are talking about people: farmers trying to access market prices, students seeking online learning and women entrepreneurs looking to reach new customers.

It also requires an understanding that progress will not be uniform. Communities have different starting points, and our approach must reflect that.

Building resilience

Satellite connectivity also contributes an important additional layer to our network resilience. Across many of our markets, natural disasters – particularly flooding – have disrupted terrestrial infrastructure, leaving affected communities digitally isolated at the worst possible moments. In those situations, the ability to make a call, send a message or receive an emergency alert can make a meaningful difference.

Satellite links provide a crucial layer of redundancy. They keep communication channels open when terrestrial networks are under pressure, support emergency coordination and enable mass notifications, ensuring people are informed, even in the most challenging circumstances.

By integrating satellite technology with our broader network design, we are building not only reach but also adaptability. This hybrid approach strengthens our infrastructure strategy and helps ensure that our networks are built to serve people in real-world conditions, not just ideal ones.

Objectively speaking, we still have a long way to go. The digital divide in Africa is persistent and evolving

Objectively speaking, we still have a long way to go. The digital divide in Africa is persistent and evolving. The infrastructure gaps of the past are now joined by usage gaps, affordability barriers and digital literacy challenges. The divide is shaped by many factors, and the solutions must be as diverse and adaptive as the communities we aim to serve.

Each trial, each insight and each collaboration contributes to our understanding of what it takes to build a more inclusive and resilient digital future. And while we take pride in the progress made, we approach the road ahead with humility and a clear-eyed view of the work still to be done.

Sustained collaboration

We also recognise that this is not a journey we take alone. True progress relies on sustained collaboration, with technology partners, communities, regulators and governments all playing a vital role in shaping the conditions for inclusive and sustainable connectivity.

The satellite-to-mobile call in Vryburg in North West may have been brief, but what it symbolised is lasting: that access can be reimagined, that innovation is most powerful when driven by purpose and that digital inclusion is not a one-time achievement but a continuous commitment we must uphold.

The author, Mazen Mroué, is CEO: MTN Digital Infrastructure and group chief technology and information officer

Read more articles by MTN on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: