Bookmarks | Classic Outlook gets an official ‘death date’

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

Classic Outlook gets an official ‘death date’ and users are urged to switch: Classic Outlook officially gets the boot on 31 December 2024, with users nudged – then shoved – towards Microsoft’s shiny new Outlook app. Businesses get some breathing room, but by April 2026, resistance is futile. Missing features? Microsoft promises it’ll add them eventually. If you’re clinging to classic Outlook, enjoy the ride while it lasts. Read more in PCWorld . DM

Bluesky reveals early look at Bluesky+, its subscription service: Bluesky has teased its Bluesky+ subscription service with a mock-up featuring perks like custom icons, post analytics and video upgrades for US$8/month or $72/year. But don’t grab your wallet yet – it’s just a rough draft. Devs assure us it won’t turn into an X clone with pay-for-priority nonsense. Read more on Mashable . DM

Amazon is a car dealership now: Amazon is now selling cars, starting with Hyundai in 48 US cities. You can browse models, get trade-in quotes and schedule pickup – all without enduring dealership websites that look straight out of 2005. Financing still runs through dealers, however. Elantras with your toilet paper, anyone? Read more on Gizmodo . DM

iPhone 15 was used to shoot major sequel 28 Years Later , and the trailer is impressive: Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later , a sequel to the cult classic 28 Days Later , was shot entirely on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Despite the zombie apocalypse vibe, the trailer doesn’t scream “shot on a phone” – it just looks like a proper blockbuster. Apple’s marketing team is likely foaming at the mouth over this one. Read more on 9to5Mac . DM

30-year-old Pentium FDIV bug tracked down in the silicon: Noted hardware historian and “reverse engineer” Ken Shirriff recently found the exact transistors in the original Intel Pentium that caused the “FDIV bug”, leading to a US$475-million recall in 1994. More on Tom’s Hardware . TS

Amazon’s Warhammer 40K project is going ahead, Henry Cavill still on board: It’s official: Henry Cavill is finally going to get to make the Warhammer 40 000 TV show of his dreams. It’s taken a bewildering two years of negotiations, but Warhammer owners Games Workshop has announced today that all the Is have been dotted and Tyranids crossed, meaning Amazon can get started with its adaptations. More on Kotaku . TS