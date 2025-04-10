What happens when a phone sees like you do?

In an age where every smartphone brand promises to be smarter, sharper and sleeker, a new device is turning heads – not just for what it does, but for what it knows.

Imagine a camera that doesn’t wait for your finger to tap but instead captures the perfect moment before it even happens. That blink-and-you’ll-miss-it smile? Caught. The mid-air backflip? Framed. That’s not science fiction – it’s AI-infused photography taken to the next level.

At the heart of the new Honor Magic7 Pro tech marvel is a predictive camera system that senses motion and instinctively knows when to shoot. It’s less “point and click” and more “point and whoa”. Think of it as a sixth sense built into your phone, turning anyone – yes, including you – into a split-second storytelling master.

As smartphone fatigue grows, South Africans will be looking for smarter tech that works for our unique lifestyle. That’s where AI makes all the difference.

If you’ve heard whispers about the new Honor Magic7 Pro but don’t know what all the fuss is about, here are four surprising things it can do that your current phone probably can’t:

Predict the perfect photo moment: That split-second smile or action shot? The camera senses motion and catches the magic before you even tap.

Zoom without the blur: With 200 megapixels and 100x AI Super Zoom, it's like front row, every time.

Offer a battery that keeps going: Long battery life + fast charging = no more charger panic at penalty shootouts and plot twists.

Protect like it was built for KZN storms: With IP68/IP69 durability for real-life Mzansi weather, this phone is built like a marathoner with the hustle of a sprinter. Long battery life pairs with lightning-fast charging, meaning you can live-stream a three-hour concert, snap a hundred photos and still have juice left for that late-night Uber ride.

The most quietly impressive feature is how well this device knows you. With adaptive technology that learns from your daily habits, the experience becomes more intuitive by the hour. Notifications at the right time, brightness that adjusts to your vibe and shortcuts you didn’t know you needed – it’s a phone that doesn’t just respond. It understands.

According to the GSMA, 88% of South Africans in 2024 said the camera was the feature they use most on their phones – making the launch of the Honor Magic7 Pro not just a nice-to-have, but a must-have.

In a saturated market of devices all claiming to be smarter, this one isn’t just smart. It’s aware. The kind of aware that makes you wonder if your phone might know you better than your best friend.

Available now in Lunar Shadow Grey for R29 999, the Honor Magic7 Pro is the future of how we connect, capture and carry our lives with us – in motion, in focus and in sync.

For more information, visit www.honor.com/za/phones/honor-magic7-pro.

