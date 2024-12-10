Bookmarks | I just used OpenAI’s Sora for the first time – and it blew my mind

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

I just used Sora for the first time and it blew my mind: OpenAI’s Sora is finally here, and it’s mind-blowing, according to TechRadar. This AI video tool turns simple prompts into near-realistic videos in minutes – except when dogs sprout extra tails (they fix themselves, promise). With remixing, storyboarding and styles like “Bubble World”, Sora wows but groans under server strain. Video creators, brace yourselves: Sora isn’t just a gamechanger; it’s the game-reset button. Read more on TechRadar and watch the video above from OpenAI . DM

Raspberry Pi 500 and monitor arrive in time for Christmas: The Raspberry Pi 500 is a keyboard-computer combo that’s fast, affordable and perfect for retro vibes – just don’t hit the power button when aiming for delete. At US$90, it impresses, while the Pi Monitor ($100) is … well, fine. Functional but unexciting. Read more on The Register . DM

New York woman blames Star Trek licence plates for tens of thousands of dollars in accidental tickets: A retired New York woman, Beda Koorey, is being buried in traffic tickets despite not driving for four years. Her surrendered Star Trek -themed plates (NCC-1701) are being illegally duplicated by Trekkies nationwide. From robberies to toll violations, Koorey’s receiving tens of thousands in fines. Lawmakers and a pro bono lawyer are now stepping in to help. Read and watch more on CBS News . DM

Nvidia probed in China over possible anti-monopoly violations: In the latest bout of the US-China semiconductor wars, China has launched an antitrust probe into US chip juggernaut Nvidia for alleged anticompetitive behaviour. Read more in The Wall Street Journal . NN

Tesla sued by deceased driver’s family over ‘fraudulent misrepresentation’ of Autopilot safety: Elon Musk-owned Tesla is being sued by the family of a driver who died in a 2023 collision, claiming the company’s “fraudulent misrepresentation” of its Autopilot technology was to blame. Read more on CNBC . NN

Mercedes is working on “solar paint” that could drastically reduce the need for charging: Mercedes-Benz is developing an innovative “solar paint” capable of generating electricity when applied to a car’s entire body. The technology could potentially provide enough energy to power thousands of kilometres of driving annually, significantly increasing the range of electric vehicles while reducing the need for frequent charging stops during road trips. More on TechSpot . TS