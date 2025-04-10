South Africa’s bakkie segment is getting more interesting as new plug-in hybrids and fully electric pick-ups begin entering the local market.

Hot on the heels of BYD’s launch of the Shark 6 PHEV and Ford’s planned launch of a Ranger PHEV, Enviro Automotive – known for introducing the R400 000 Dayun S5 Mini EV in South Africa – has announced the arrival of the Riddara RD6, a fully electric double-cab bakkie manufactured by Chinese automotive giant Geely.

The Riddara RD6 will be the second electric double cab available locally, following the Maxus T90 EV. However, Enviro Automotive hopes the RD6 will carve its own niche in the market. Unlike the traditional body-on-frame Maxus, the Riddara features a unibody construction design. Crucially, it also marks the arrival of the first all-electric 4×4 bakkie in South Africa.

Gideon Wolfaardt, CEO of the Enviro Automotive, said: “The ICE Age is over with the arrival of the new Riddara RD6.” He was referring to the acronym widely used for internal combustion engine vehicles.

At launch, scheduled for next month, Enviro Auto will offer two distinct RD6 models:

The RD6 4×4: The flagship model offers a dual-motor setup, delivering a combined output of 315kW and 595Nm of torque. This translates to from a standstill to 100km/h of a claimed 4.5s, making it potentially the quickest-accelerating bakkie on the South African market (for comparison, the BYD Shark 6 PHEV achieves this in a claimed 5.7s). The top speed is listed at 190km/h.

The RD6 4×2: This rear wheel drive variant features a single electric motor producing a still-respectable 200kW of peak power and 384Nm of torque.

Battery, range and charging

Both initial models will be equipped with a 73kWh battery pack, providing a claimed range of up to 424km on a single charge. Recharging is designed to be convenient, with Enviro Automotive stating that using a 110kW DC fast charger can replenish the battery in about 30 minutes.

A standout feature is the RD6’s vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, allowing the bakkie’s battery to discharge up to 6kW of power – enough to run worksite equipment or even essential household appliances during power outages.

Designed for both daily driving and off-road adventures, other key specs of the RD6 include:

Load bin: Offering a 1 200l capacity with a 1t payload rating;

Capable of towing up to 3t; and

Capable of towing up to 3t; and Storage: Features a 70l front trunk (“frunk”) and an additional 48l of hidden storage within the cabin.

Enviro Automotive has confirmed plans to expand the line-up further at a later date with:

An extended-range 4×4 model with an 86kWh battery; and

A more affordable 4×2 model equipped with a 63kWh battery.

Buyers will receive a comprehensive warranty package: five years or 150 000km for the vehicle itself and eight years or 200 000km covering the battery pack. Enviro Automotive will handle all after-sales services and parts supply. Additionally, a remote monitoring solution for the battery and vehicle will be offered via Webfleet.

The first Riddara RD6 units are expected to be available to South African consumers in May. Pricing for the various models is yet to be announced but is expected shortly. — (c) 2025 NewsCentral Media

