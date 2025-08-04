Close Menu

    Watts & Wheels Ep 2: ‘We test drive the Riddara electric bakkie’

    The Riddara RD6 is South Africa’s first fully electric 4x4 bakkie – and Watts & Wheels has driven it.
    Watts & Wheels Ep 2: 'We test drive the Riddara electric bakkie'Enviro Automotive has launched the Riddara RD6, South Africa’s first fully electric 4×4 bakkie – and Watts & Wheels has taken it for a test drive.

    In episode 2 of Watts & Wheels – the brand-new South Africa motoring show from TechCentral – hosts William Kelly and Duncan McLeod throw the Riddara around some corners and chat with Enviro Automotive’s Francois Malan about why the company has introduced the Geely Auto-owned brand in South Africa.

    Watch episode 2 now

    Also in this week’s episode:

    • Ford’s beastly new Ranger Raptor vs BYD’s plug-in hybrid Shark 6 sprint to the chequered flag (can you guess which one won?);
    • What to expect at SA Auto Week in Gqeberha in October amid immense pressure on the local motor manufacturing industry;
    • Why William thinks Ashok Leyland’s new “no-frills” EV truck could prove to be a big hit in South Africa;
    • Huawei’s new supercar, the Maextro S800, developed in collaboration with JAC Group, and why we’re excited about it;
    • Why Xiaomi’s new SU7 Ultra sportscar should have Porsche and even Rimac concerned; and
    • The flying cars are here (well, kind of, maybe).

    The Riddara RD6 full-electric bakkie
    The Riddara RD6 full-electric bakkie

